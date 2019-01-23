The Wisconsin Badgers will be down a scholarship tight end in 2019 after Madison.com confirmed that UW senior tight end Kyle Penniston has entered the NCAA's new transfer portal . By entering his name in to the online system other college programs will be able to contact Penniston about a potential transfer.

A former four-star prospect from Mater Dei High School in California, Penniston played in 26 games for the Badgers since he made his debut as a redshirt freshman in 2016. Penniston spent his first few years on campus as a back up tight end behind Troy Fumagalli, and had 16 catches for 176 yards with four touchdowns for the Badgers over the last three seasons.

Penniston was considered a leading candidate to replace Fumagalli in 2018, but redshirt freshman Jake Ferguson ended up getting the lion's share of the playing time as Wisconsin's primary receiving tight end while Penniston stepped in as a blocking tight end to replace Zander Neuville, who missed most of his senior season with the Badgers with a knee injury.

Penniston will have one year of eligibility remaining after he redshirted with the Badgers in 2015 and saw action with the team from 2016-2018.