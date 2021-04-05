With eight camp practices slated to be open to the media this spring, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at five upperclassmen to watch over the next month and into the summer.

Career so far: Collin Wilder has played in 21 games over the past two seasons with one start in 2020.

Reason to watch: This off-season, Wilder, 5-foot-10 and 201 pounds, elected to return for a sixth year with the Badgers. The former transfer from Houston is expected to start at safety alongside Scott Nelson.

Likely outcome: Wilder is expected to open camp with the No. 1 defense. But both he and Nelson will have to hold off pushes from a handful of other safeties.

"You have Colin and Scott who have played a lot of reps for us. Scott had a really good year and we're pleased with what he was able to do for us last year," coordinator Jim Leonhard said last Wednesday. "We lost Eric Burrell, who has been a consistent playmaker for us over the years. Behind them, a number of guys who can compete to earn more reps and get in the rotation -- Travion Blaylock, Titus Toler, John Torchio, Taylor Mais, they’ve all played. A couple of them more two years ago than last year, but they’ve all played.

"I think we’ve got great depth with that group. Once again, we’ve got six guys that have already played."

___________________________________________________