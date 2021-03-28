After having its entire 2020 spring schedule wiped out because of the growing coronavirus pandemic, the University of Wisconsin is set to return to the practice field on March 30 for the first of 15 spring workouts.

The Badgers finished their abbreviated 2020 season 4-3 (3-3 Big Ten) and closed the campaign with a 42-28 victory over Wake Forest in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec.30.

With spring practices beginning Tuesday, BadgerBlitz.com takes a closer look at the roster, position-by-position, as the program starts preparing for its fall season opener against Penn State on Sept. 4.

