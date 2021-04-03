 What freshmen will make an impact for Wisconsin this spring?
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-03 08:02:02 -0500') }} football Edit

Spring Camp Preview: Five freshmen to watch at camp

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With eight camp practices slated to be open to the media this spring, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at five freshmen - first- or second-year players in the program - to watch over the next month and into the summer.

RELATED: QBs | RBs/FBs | WRs | TEs | OL | DL | ILBs | OLBs | CBs | Safeties | ST | 5 Position Battles |

Tailback Jalen Berger

Jalen Berger could emerge as Wisconsin's top tailback in 2021.
Jalen Berger could emerge as Wisconsin's top tailback in 2021. (David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletics)

With Garrett Groshek preparing for the NFL and Nakia Watson in the transfer portal, Jalen Berger is the overwhelming favorite to open camp as Wisconsin's top tailback. The 6-foot, 209-pound second-year player led the Badgers in rushing (301 yards) last year despite playing in just four of UW's seven contests. This spring, it will be interesting to see the jump Berger is able to make in his development under first-year position coach Gary Brown. His carries are expected to increase, but will Berger also be more involved in the passing game in 2021?

“He’s a natural,” Groshek said of Berger last fall. “Something about those Jersey kids. He’s come in, he’s been paying attention, wanting to learn. He’s really quiet so it’s tough to tell sometimes, but he’s obviously been engaged and wanting to show what he can do, and he’s done a good job of that so far.”

Tackle Jack Nelson

Jack Nelson will battle for a starting job at tackle this spring.
Jack Nelson will battle for a starting job at tackle this spring. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}