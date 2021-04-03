With eight camp practices slated to be open to the media this spring, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at five freshmen - first- or second-year players in the program - to watch over the next month and into the summer.

With Garrett Groshek preparing for the NFL and Nakia Watson in the transfer portal, Jalen Berger is the overwhelming favorite to open camp as Wisconsin's top tailback. The 6-foot, 209-pound second-year player led the Badgers in rushing (301 yards) last year despite playing in just four of UW's seven contests. This spring, it will be interesting to see the jump Berger is able to make in his development under first-year position coach Gary Brown. His carries are expected to increase, but will Berger also be more involved in the passing game in 2021?

“He’s a natural,” Groshek said of Berger last fall. “Something about those Jersey kids. He’s come in, he’s been paying attention, wanting to learn. He’s really quiet so it’s tough to tell sometimes, but he’s obviously been engaged and wanting to show what he can do, and he’s done a good job of that so far.”