With eight camp practices slated to be open to the media this spring, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at five early position battles to watch over the next month and into the summer.

Have to replace: Cole Van Lanen and Jon Dietzen

Position coach Joe Rudolph had to use multiple combinations along his offensive line in 2020. Van Lanen started five games at left tackle before he missed Wisconsin's final two contests during an abbreviated season. Dietzen, who returned to the program last fall, started four games at left guard, two at left tackle and one at right guard.

Prediction:

Josh Seltzner, entering his fifth year with the program, will likely be penciled in at left guard. The 6-foot-4, 332-pound senior started at that spot three times in 2020 and played in 222 of Wisconsin's 510 offensive snaps last fall. Seltzner is expected to be pushed by Michael Furtney, who played in all seven games in 2020.

At left tackle, Logan Brown is the favorite, but he'll be pushed by fellow blue-chip prospect Jack Nelson. Entering his third year with the program, Brown played the entire second half against Wake Forest after Dietzen went down with an injury.