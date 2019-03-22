With spring camp set to kick off Saturday, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at five upperclassmen to watch over the next two months and into the summer.

Career so far: A former four-star prospect, Bradrick Shaw has played in 22 games with two career starts. He has 184 carries for 822 yards and nine career touchdowns.

Reason to watch: Shaw's health is one of the biggest questions on the offensive side of the ball this off-season. The 6-foot-1, 216-pound tailback missed all of the 2018 season recovering from a knee injury he suffered late in the fall of 2017.

Likely outcome: If healthy, Shaw could have Taiwan Deal-esque senior season for the Badgers. And should he be cleared for action this spring, Shaw and Nakia Watson will likely battle for the No. 2 tailback job behind All-American Jonathan Taylor.

___________________________________________________