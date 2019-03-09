Wisconsin's spring camp is set to kick off on March 26, so BadgerBlitz.com will run through each position group to break down what we know about the 2019 Badgers and what we still need to find out before they start their season on Aug. 30 against South Florida. Miss a preview? Catch up here: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | OFFENSIVE LINE |

What We Know Right Now

The good news for the Badgers is they had a chance to get some young players some much needed experience on the defensive line in 2018. It wasn't always pretty - Isaiahh Loudermilk was the only UW defensive lineman to finish the year with an above-average grade from Pro Football Focus. But even after Kayden Lyles bumped back to the offensive line in the offseason the Badgers are set to return four players who played in at least six games last year, which gives them a little more to work with depth-wise in 2019 than they had in fall camp of 2018 when they were missing Garrett Rand to a season-ending injury and Loudermilk to an off-season surgery. The Badgers should get Rand back this spring - he was hoping to get on the field for spring drills after an achilles injury robbed him of a chance to take over as a starting defensive end. And Loudermilk should return to the other starting job, with sophomore Bryson Williams playing at nose guard once again after he took over for senior Olive Sagapolu following his season-ending arm injury. Matt Henningsen also played in all 13 games for UW while starting at end, and will either compete for one of the starting jobs or give the Badgers some valuable depth at the position.

Bryson Williams Jake Kocorowski

One Big Question: Can Bryson Williams make the most of a year of experience?

When Bryson Williams enrolled early with the Badgers last spring it was clear he was physically ready to compete in the Big Ten - the big question was if he would be able to pick up the defensive playbook and get himself ready to be the primary backup behind Olive Sagapolu at nose tackle. Well ready or not, Williams was thrown in to the deep end in the middle of the season when the Badgers lost Sagapolu for the rest of the year with an arm injury. Williams held his own for the most part and was actually trending up at the end of the year according to PFF - he finished the year with his highest grade of the season (69.3) against Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl. If Williams can grow from being a role player in to an impact force in the middle for the Badgers it would go a long way towards shoring up Wisconsin's run defense in 2019 after it took a step back while the Badgers rebuilt the position.

Spring Dark Horse

There really is a youth movement underway for the Badgers along the line - and Mullens might be the next underclassman to get a shot at cracking the depth chart. He redshirted in 2018 but the defensive staff liked the effort he put in during the year to get himself ready to compete down the line. The defensive line depth chart might be the most fluid element of Wisconsin's team at the moment, and if Mullens has taken a step forward he'll get a chance to work his way in to the rotation.

Projected Spring Depth Chart

DEFENSIVE END 1. ISAIAHH LOUDERMILK 2. DAVID PFAFF NOSE TACKLE 1. BRYSON WILLIAMS 2. GUNNAR ROBERGE DEFENSIVE END 1. GARRETT RAND -OR- MATT HENNINGSEN 2. AARON VOPAL