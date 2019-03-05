Wisconsin's spring camp is set to kick off on March 26, so BadgerBlitz.com will run through each position group to break down what we know about the 2019 Badgers and what we still need to find out before they start their season on Aug. 30 against South Florida.

The Badgers might have more uncertainty at quarterback now than they did a few weeks ago when Alex Hornibrook was still on the team, but having Jonathan Taylor back for his junior season should smooth out a few of the rougher edges of the Wisconsin offense.

Taylor had another monster year in his sophomore campaign, rushing for 2,194 yards and scoring 16 touchdowns—both of which were steps forward from his breakout freshman season in 2017. There are flaws in his game, specifically a tendency to fumble the football, but he's still one of college football's most dynamic players when he has the ball in his hands.

The real mission for UW in 2019 will be to keep Taylor on the field more often in his junior season—even if he's not running the football. Wisconsin's offense stalled out too often in 2018, which forced the Badgers to take Taylor off of the field for their longer passing downs. It's hard to win close football games when you have to take your best player out of the game to try and throw the ball, so a revitalized passing game would go a long way towards making sure Taylor will have a better argument to be a Heisman Trophy finalist at the end of the year.