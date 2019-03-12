Wisconsin Spring Preview: Special Teams
Wisconsin's spring camp is set to kick off on March 26, so BadgerBlitz.com will run through each position group to break down what we know about the 2019 Badgers and what we still need to find out before they start their season on Aug. 30 against South Florida.
What We Know Right Now
Wisconsin has one big hole to fill on special teams but a good amount of talent returns in other facets for coordinator Chris Haering. Atop that list is kickoff specialist Zack Hintze (Pro Football Focus grade of 90.3), who recorded touchbacks on 81.8 percent of kickoffs (54 of 66), which ranked as No. 7 in the nation.
The return game didn't perform very well - 115th in punt return average and 91st in kickoff return average - in 2018. Jack Dunn was reliable as Wisconsin's primary punt returner. The rising junior returned 17 punts for 94 yards and had a Pro Football Focus grade of 66.9. As a true freshman, Aron Cruickshank was the Badgers' primary kick returner. The wide receiver, who played in every game last fall, will likely be back in that role this spring.
Sophomore Adam Bay didn't draw any attention in 2018 - something every long snapper strives for. He'll be back this spring with two years of starting experience under his belt.
One Big Question: Who will take over for Rafael Gaglianone?
Rafael Gaglianone's graduation puts pressure on Collin Larsh to take over as Wisconsin's new place kicker. A multi-year stater, Gaglianone was inconsistent down the stretch in his final season but connected on school-record 70 field goals with a percentage of 76.1, good for No. 5 all-time at UW. Hintze also figures to be the mix for the starting job.
Question No. 2: Lotti or Allen?
Scholarship punter Anthony Lotti was benched midway through the season in favor or Connor Allen but was used as the starter in the Pinstripe Bowl against Miami. Will that hold true this spring? Both - Lotti graded out at 58.4 and Allen at 57.1, according to Pro Football Focus - have room for improvement this off-season after UW ranked No. 126 in net punting in 2018. Last fall, Lotti averaged 38.6 yards per punt but placed 14 attempts inside the 20-yard line. Allen wasn't much better, with his 22 attempts going for an average of 37.5 yards.
Projected Spring Depth Chart
PUNTER
1. CONNOR ALLEN
OR
ANTHONY LOTTI
FIELD GOALS
1. COLLIN LARSH
2. ZACH HINTZE
KICKOFFS
1. ZACH HINTZE
2. COLLIN LARSH
LONG SNAPPER
1. ADAM BAY
2. JOSH BERNHAGEN
HOLDER
1. CONNOR ALLEN
2. CONOR SCHLICHTING
PUNT RETURNER
1. JACK DUNN
2. DANNY DAVIS
KICK RETURNER
1. ARON CRUICKSHANK
2. KENDRIC PRYOR