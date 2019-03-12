Wisconsin's spring camp is set to kick off on March 26, so BadgerBlitz.com will run through each position group to break down what we know about the 2019 Badgers and what we still need to find out before they start their season on Aug. 30 against South Florida.

Wisconsin has one big hole to fill on special teams but a good amount of talent returns in other facets for coordinator Chris Haering. Atop that list is kickoff specialist Zack Hintze (Pro Football Focus grade of 90.3), who recorded touchbacks on 81.8 percent of kickoffs (54 of 66), which ranked as No. 7 in the nation.

The return game didn't perform very well - 115th in punt return average and 91st in kickoff return average - in 2018. Jack Dunn was reliable as Wisconsin's primary punt returner. The rising junior returned 17 punts for 94 yards and had a Pro Football Focus grade of 66.9. As a true freshman, Aron Cruickshank was the Badgers' primary kick returner. The wide receiver, who played in every game last fall, will likely be back in that role this spring.

Sophomore Adam Bay didn't draw any attention in 2018 - something every long snapper strives for. He'll be back this spring with two years of starting experience under his belt.