With spring camp set to kick off Saturday, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at five freshmen to watch over the next two months and into the summer.

Graham Mertz is arguably Wisconsin's most talked about incoming freshman in recent memory. And for good reason, as the 2019 signee from Kansas completed 61.1 percent of his passes for 3,886 yards and a state-record 51 touchdowns as a senior. Mertz, along with Jack Coan, Danny Vanden Boom and Chase Wolf, will enter camp with an opportunity to win the starting job this off-season. If the former four-star prospect is able to digest enough of the playbook in the next five months, there's a real chance he can push for time with the No. 1 offense.