As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2020 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

This spring, Wisconsin welcomed back junior Garrett Rand, a projected starter who missed all of the 2018 season with a leg injury. He will be joined by Isaiahh Loudermilk , who also battled injuries this past fall. Matt Henningsen, David Pfaff and Isaiah Mullens will push for time in the two-deep during spring camp, with redshirt freshmen C.J. Goetz and Boyd Dietzen behind them. Three-star Gio Paez will arrive this summer for the Badgers, who also have a commitment from Ben Barten (can play end or offensive tackle) in the 2020 class.

At 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds, Ben Barten is currently being recruited as a "jumbo athlete" by the Wisconsin coaching staff. Assistants on both sides of the ball - offensive line coach Joe Rudolph and defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield - were able to evaluate the three-star prospect from Stratford High School during camp this past summer.

"As far as position they said it’s just a lineman thing, so it’s undecided and I'm unsure at the moment," Barten told BadgerBlitz.com. "I don't have a preference at all - I just want to play. The feedback from the coaches has been very positive. They like what they have seen from my film and it's awesome when I get to talk to them in person."

Offensively, Barten, who is also a standout basketball player, looks like a potential left tackle because of his footwork and athletic ability. He moves well, has good bend and gets out to the second level, a big reason why Barten's high school coach, Jason Tubbs, thinks he could play multiple spots on the offensive line.

"You think tackle for Ben, but I also think he could play guard or center in college because he reminds me a lot of (Tyler) Biadasz when we played against him at Amherst," Tubbs told BadgerBlitz.com. "He's just a very athletic kid with a high motor. Wisconsin can put him wherever they need him.

"Ben has a really high football IQ with a great motor. When you see his tape this year, you'll see him chase down guys 30 or 40 yards down the field on defense. As an offensive lineman, he's very physical and finishes all his blocks. He'll be good on either side."