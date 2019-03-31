Positional recruit snapshot: 2020 running backs
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2020 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with a look at the running backs.
Quick Position Breakdown
On paper, 2020 certainly looked like a cycle where Wisconsin would attempt to add two scholarship tailbacks, especially with Bradrick Shaw entering his final season and Jonathan Taylor a strong candidate to leave early for the NFL. But that was before scholarship freshman Isaac Guerendo moved from receiver to running back prior to the start of spring practice. That move, coupled with limited scholarship numbers, probably put the number back down to one in the current cycle. And after signing Quan Easterling in 2019, fullback is pretty well stocked moving forward as well.
|Player (TAILBACK)
|Eligibility
|Player (FULLBACK)
|Eligibility
|
Junior
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt senior
|
Sophomore
|
Redshirt junior
|
Freshman
|
Redshirt freshman
|
|
|
Redshirt freshman
|
|
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Freshman
Class of 2020 RB needs: 1 | Class of 2020 RB commits: 0
