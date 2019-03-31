Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-31 12:51:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Positional recruit snapshot: 2020 running backs

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2020 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Today, we continue with a look at the running backs.

QB |

Quick Position Breakdown

Jgic06mu6l61sz3hlbxo
Reggie Love
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

On paper, 2020 certainly looked like a cycle where Wisconsin would attempt to add two scholarship tailbacks, especially with Bradrick Shaw entering his final season and Jonathan Taylor a strong candidate to leave early for the NFL. But that was before scholarship freshman Isaac Guerendo moved from receiver to running back prior to the start of spring practice. That move, coupled with limited scholarship numbers, probably put the number back down to one in the current cycle. And after signing Quan Easterling in 2019, fullback is pretty well stocked moving forward as well.

Wisconsin Running Backs on Projected 2019 Roster
Player (TAILBACK) Eligibility  Player (FULLBACK) Eligibility 

Jonathan Taylor

Junior

Mason Stokke

Redshirt junior

Bradrick Shaw

Redshirt senior

John Chenal

Sophomore

Garrett Groshek

Redshirt junior

Quan Easterling

Freshman

Nakia Watson

Redshirt freshman



Isaac Guerendo

Redshirt freshman



*Brady Schipper

Redshirt freshman

Julius Davis

Freshman
*Indicates a preferred walk-on

Class of 2020 RB needs: 1 | Class of 2020 RB commits: 0

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}