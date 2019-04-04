Positional recruit snapshot: 2020 offensive linemen
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2020 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with a look at the offensive linemen.
Quick Position Breakdown
On the interior, Wisconsin lost its starting offensive guards - seniors Michael Deiter and Beau Benzschawel - to graduation after the Pinstripe Bowl, as well as one of their potential replacements after Jon Dietzen walked away from football due to injuries. Center Tyler Biadasz, though just a redshirt sophomore, opted to return despite having an opportunity to enter the NFL. And this spring, the group welcomed back Kayden Lyles, who played defensive end this past fall. He will join Jason Erdmann, Josh Seltzner and David Moorman as options in the two-deep at guard for position coach Joe Rudolph. UW signed Joe Tippmann in the 2019 class and already has a commitment from Dylan Barrett in the following cycle.
Wisconsin has to replace two starters at tackle in David Edwards and Dietzen, though Cole Van Lanen has starting experience on the left side. Tyler Beach and Logan Bruss figure to battle for the starting job opposite, though Bruss has taken snaps at guard this spring. Aaron Vopal a former defensive end, was brought over for depth this spring, and Rudolph will add four-star Logan Brown to the mix this summer. Trey Wedig and Jack Nelson are committed in the 2020 cycle.
|Player
|Eligibility
|Player
|Eligibility
|
Redshirt senior
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt senior
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Freshman
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Freshman
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Freshman
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
|
Class of 2020 OL needs: 4 | Class of 2020 OL commits: 3
