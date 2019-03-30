Positional recruit snapshot: 2020 quarterbacks
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2020 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we start with a look at the quarterbacks.
Quick Position Breakdown
Quarterback is certainly a position to keep a close eye on this spring after Alex Hornibrook's transfer to Florida State. Jack Coan led Wisconsin to a win over Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl, but he'll be pushed by Danny Vanden Boom, Chase Wolf and true freshman Graham Mertz, who is taking part in spring camp. Paul Chryst and position coach Jon Budmayr will likely be able to sign one scholarship quarterback in each cycle moving forward, a desired scenario when recruiting the position.
|Player
|Eligibility
|High school star ranking
|
Junior
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt freshman
|
True freshman
Class of 2020 QB needs: 1 | Class of 2020 QB commits: 0
