Recruiting story: This was truly a battle between Wisconsin and Nebraska (though Oregon was also in the mix), the two schools Nash Hutmacher had atop his list for much of his recruitment. The three-star prospect took official visits to both programs in the spring of 2019, with the Cornhuskers coming out on top that June.

“My parents didn’t really know it was Nebraska, but they obviously knew it was probably going to be Wisconsin or Nebraska,” Hutmacher told Rivals.com. “We were just sitting at home one night and I just told them that I want to be a Cornhusker and they were super excited and happy for me. But all the way through they were just very supportive and told me I could go wherever I wanted and that they would support me no matter what.”