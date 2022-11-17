News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-17 09:15:17 -0600') }} football Edit

On the recruiting front: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin and Nebraska, which square off Saturday in Lincoln, had some key head-to-head recruiting battles over the last few years. BadgerBlitz.com takes a closer look inside.

*Note: Prospects in this report only includes athletes on the Badgers' and Cornhuskers' current roster.

RELATED: RELATED: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes | Wisconsin Badgers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini | Wisconsin Badgers vs. Northwestern Wildcats | Wisconsin Badgers vs. Michigan State Spartans | Wisconsin Badgers vs. Purdue Boilermakers | Wisconsin Badgers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes |

BIGGEST WINS FOR NEBRASKA 

Recruiting story: This was truly a battle between Wisconsin and Nebraska (though Oregon was also in the mix), the two schools Nash Hutmacher had atop his list for much of his recruitment. The three-star prospect took official visits to both programs in the spring of 2019, with the Cornhuskers coming out on top that June.

“My parents didn’t really know it was Nebraska, but they obviously knew it was probably going to be Wisconsin or Nebraska,” Hutmacher told Rivals.com. “We were just sitting at home one night and I just told them that I want to be a Cornhusker and they were super excited and happy for me. But all the way through they were just very supportive and told me I could go wherever I wanted and that they would support me no matter what.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}