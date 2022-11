*Note: Players included in this report are currently listed on each team's 2022 roster.

Wisconsin and Iowa, which square off Saturday in Iowa City, had some key head-to-head recruiting battles over the last few years. BadgerBlitz.com takes a closer look inside.

Wisconsin made offensive tackle David Davidkov a top priority early in the 2021 recruiting class. The four-star prospect visited Madison three times during the course of his recruitment but committed to Iowa in the summer of 2020.

"His final four were Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Iowa," New Trier High School, head coach Brian DollI told Rivals.com. "I don’t even know how many offers he ended with. He also had looked at LSU, Penn State, and Oregon pretty seriously. He spent a little time with Minnesota, and they were in his final six."

Despite not landing Davidkov, the Badgers were able to put together one of their best offensive line classes during the Rivals.com era with signatures from JP Benzschawel, Riley Mahlman and Nolan Rucci.