NSD Primer: A class overview and Wisconsin's storylines for Signing Day
The Wisconsin coaching staff will begin to receive letters of intent Wednesday morning during college football's early signing period. Head coach Luke Fickell is scheduled to speak to local media at 3:00 PM.
The Badgers currently have 20 scholarship commitments and pledges from four preferred walk-ons in the 2024 class. There is still work to be done, however, and BadgerBlitz.com has an overview and the storylines to follow tomorrow.
OVERVIEW OF THE CURRENT 2024 RECRUITING CLASS
Wisconsin is expected to begin Wednesday morning with 20 scholarship commitments in the 2024 class. The group currently ranks No. 20 in the country and No 4 in the Big Ten, one of the best hauls in the program's history during the Rivals.com era. It also features nine early enrollees.
Uncharacteristically, the class includes just two commitments from inside Wisconsin. The 18 other athletes come from 12 different states: Tennessee, Texas, Illinois, South Dakota, Florida, New Jersey, Minnesota, Hawaii, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York and Alabama.
|NAME
|STARS
|RR
|LOCATION
|
5.9
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
5.9
|
Chicago, IL
|
5.8
|
The Woodlands, TX
|
5.8
|
New Brighton, MN
|
5.8
|
Olney, MD
|
5.8
|
Bolingbrook, IL
|
5.8
|
Hartland, WI
|
5.8
|
Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
5.8
|
Algonquin, IL
|
5.8
|
Royersford, PA
|
5.7
|
Valley, AL
|
5.7
|
Honolulu, HI
|
5.7
|
Green Bay, WI
|
5.7
|
Lagrangeville, NY
|
5.7
|
Joliet, IL
|
5.7
|
Sioux Falls, SD
|
5.6
|
Brentwood, TN
|
5.6
|
Lawrenceville, NJ
|
5.6
|
Gibsonia, PA
|
5.6
|
Gaithersburg, MD
WHO TO WATCH ON SIGNING DAY
There are at least four prospects Wisconsin fans should keep an eye on Wednesday.
1) Four-star defensive end Ernest Willor
Teams in contention: Wisconsin, Maryland
Decision time: 2:00 PM
Prediction: Wisconsin
2) Three-star tight end Robert Booker
Teams in contention: Wisconsin, UCLA
Decision time: 3:45 PM
Prediction: Wisconsin
3) Four-star cornerback Xavier Lucas
Teams in contention: Wisconsin, Miami
Decision time: 11:30 AM
Prediction: Wisconsin
4) Three-star safety Cam Dooley
Teams in contention: Wisconsin, Maryland, Kentucky
Decision time: 7:00 AM
Prediction: Kentucky
PREFERRED WALK-ON CLASS FOR THE BADGERS
As of Wednesday morning, the Badgers are expected to sign no less than four preferred walk-ons in the 2024 class, a list the currently includes Oak Creek inside linebacker Drew Bramm, West De Pere wide receiver Langdon Nordgaard, Lodi safety Mason Lane and Minnetonka quarterback Milos Spasojevic.
|RANK
|YEAR
|NATIONAL RANK
|STAR AVERAGE
|TOTAL SIGNEES
|
No. 1
|
No. 14
|
3.48
|
21
|
No. 2
|
No. 19
|
3.5
|
20
|
No. 3
|
No. 27
|
3.26
|
19
|
No. 4
|
No. 28
|
3.2
|
20
|
No. 5
|
No. 33
|
2.88
|
26
|
No. 6
|
No. 33
|
2.77
|
22
|
No. 7
|
No. 34
|
3.06
|
18
|
No. 8
|
No. 35
|
3.11
|
18
|
No. 9
|
No. 35
|
3.08
|
25
|
No. 10
|
No. 37
|
2.95
|
19
|
No. 11
|
No. 39
|
2.81
|
21
|
No. 12
|
No. 39
|
2.48
|
23
|
No. 13
|
No. 40
|
3.05
|
20
|
No. 14
|
No. 40
|
3.05
|
20
|
No. 15
|
No. 40
|
2.7
|
23
|
No. 16
|
No. 41
|
2.83
|
24
|
No. 17
|
No. 43
|
3.0
|
21
|
No. 18
|
No. 46
|
2.52
|
23
|
No. 19
|
No. 49
|
3.07
|
15
|
No. 20
|
No. 57
|
3.2
|
15
|
No. 21
|
No. 57
|
3.08
|
12
|
No. 22
|
No. 57
|
2.84
|
19
|
No. 23
|
No. 87
|
2.88
|
24
|
AVERAGES
|
40.4
|
2.99
|
20.3
WISCONSIN WILL HAVE SCHOLARSHIPS TO PLAY WITH THIS WINTER
A lot will change in the next few days and weeks, but the Wisconsin coaching staff should have some room to operate in both the transfer portal. Unofficially, the Badgers have all 85 of their allotted scholarships accounted for, a number that will change with any additions on Wednesday, and then later with attrition on the current roster. Additionally, the 85 does not factor in all of UW's current seniors who have an opportunity to return next season.
Fickell does not want to build his roster through the portal, but he will have the ability to fill some holes before the start of spring camp and add to a group that already includes Tyler Van Dyke, Tyrell Henry, Jackson McGohan, Leon Lowery, John Pius and Cayson Pfeiffer.
