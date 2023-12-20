Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

NSD Primer: A class overview and Wisconsin's storylines for Signing Day

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

The Wisconsin coaching staff will begin to receive letters of intent Wednesday morning during college football's early signing period. Head coach Luke Fickell is scheduled to speak to local media at 3:00 PM.

The Badgers currently have 20 scholarship commitments and pledges from four preferred walk-ons in the 2024 class. There is still work to be done, however, and BadgerBlitz.com has an overview and the storylines to follow tomorrow.

RELATED: RELATED: NSD: Wisconsin expected to sign No. 2 ranked class during Rivals.com era | Rivals250 DL Ernest Willor is down to two ahead of his Signing Day decision | Four prospects to watch down the stretch for the Wisconsin Badgers | NSD Preview: A look at Wisconsin's 2024 recruiting class |

***FOLLOW ALONG WITH TODAY'S ACTION INSIDE THE BADGERS' DEN!***

OVERVIEW OF THE CURRENT 2024 RECRUITING CLASS

Advertisement
Omillio Agard is currently the highest-rated commit in Wisconsin's 2024 class.
Omillio Agard is currently the highest-rated commit in Wisconsin's 2024 class. (Rivals.com)

Wisconsin is expected to begin Wednesday morning with 20 scholarship commitments in the 2024 class. The group currently ranks No. 20 in the country and No 4 in the Big Ten, one of the best hauls in the program's history during the Rivals.com era. It also features nine early enrollees.

Uncharacteristically, the class includes just two commitments from inside Wisconsin. The 18 other athletes come from 12 different states: Tennessee, Texas, Illinois, South Dakota, Florida, New Jersey, Minnesota, Hawaii, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York and Alabama.

Wisconsin's 2024 Recruiting Class
NAME STARS RR LOCATION

Omillio Agard

5.9

Philadelphia, PA

Darrion Dupree

5.9

Chicago, IL

*Mabrey Mettauer

5.8

The Woodlands, TX

Emerson Mandell

5.8

New Brighton, MN

Dilin Jones

5.8

Olney, MD

*K. Berry-Johnson

5.8

Bolingbrook, IL

Derek Jensen

5.8

Hartland, WI

Xavier Lucas

5.8

Fort Lauderdale, FL

*Grant Stec

5.8

Algonquin, IL

*Kevin Heywood

5.8

Royersford, PA

Jay Harper

5.7

Valley, AL

*Anelu Lafaele

5.7

Honolulu, HI

*Landon Gauthier

5.7

Green Bay, WI

*Colin Cubberly

5.7

Lagrangeville, NY

Dillan Johnson

5.7

Joliet, IL

*Thomas Heiberger

5.7

Sioux Falls, SD

Hank Weber

5.6

Brentwood, TN

Raphael Dunn

5.6

Lawrenceville, NJ

Ryan Cory

5.6

Gibsonia, PA

*Gideon Ituka

5.6

Gaithersburg, MD
*Indicates an early enrollee

WHO TO WATCH ON SIGNING DAY 

Four-star defensive end Ernest Willor will decide on Wednesday.
Four-star defensive end Ernest Willor will decide on Wednesday. (Rivals.com)

There are at least four prospects Wisconsin fans should keep an eye on Wednesday.

1) Four-star defensive end Ernest Willor

Teams in contention: Wisconsin, Maryland

Decision time: 2:00 PM

Prediction: Wisconsin

2) Three-star tight end Robert Booker

Teams in contention: Wisconsin, UCLA

Decision time: 3:45 PM

Prediction: Wisconsin

3) Four-star cornerback Xavier Lucas

Teams in contention: Wisconsin, Miami

Decision time: 11:30 AM

Prediction: Wisconsin

4) Three-star safety Cam Dooley

Teams in contention: Wisconsin, Maryland, Kentucky

Decision time: 7:00 AM

Prediction: Kentucky

PREFERRED WALK-ON CLASS FOR THE BADGERS

Wisconsin walk-on commit Drew Bramm.
Wisconsin walk-on commit Drew Bramm. (Jon McNamara/Rivals.com)

As of Wednesday morning, the Badgers are expected to sign no less than four preferred walk-ons in the 2024 class, a list the currently includes Oak Creek inside linebacker Drew Bramm, West De Pere wide receiver Langdon Nordgaard, Lodi safety Mason Lane and Minnetonka quarterback Milos Spasojevic.

Wisconsin's Recruiting Classes During the Rivals.com Era
RANK YEAR  NATIONAL RANK STAR AVERAGE TOTAL SIGNEES

No. 1

CLASS OF 2021

No. 14

3.48

21

No. 2

CLASS OF 2024

No. 19

3.5

20

No. 3

CLASS OF 2019

No. 27

3.26

19

No. 4

CLASS OF 2020

No. 28

3.2

20

No. 5

CLASS OF 2014

No. 33

2.88

26

No. 6

CLASS OF 2005

No. 33

2.77

22

No. 7

CLASS OF 2007

No. 34

3.06

18

No. 8

CLASS OF 2017

No. 35

3.11

18

No. 9

CLASS OF 2016

No. 35

3.08

25

No. 10

CLASS OF 2015

No. 37

2.95

19

No. 11

CLASS OF 2003

No. 39

2.81

21

No. 12

CLASS OF 2004

No. 39

2.48

23

No. 13

CLASS OF 2018

No. 40

3.05

20

No. 14

CLASS OF 2011

No. 40

3.05

20

No. 15

CLASS OF 2006

No. 40

2.7

23

No. 16

CLASS OF 2008

No. 41

2.83

24

No. 17

CLASS OF 2009

No. 43

3.0

21

No. 18

CLASS OF 2022

No. 46

2.52

23

No. 19

CLASS OF 2002

No. 49

3.07

15

No. 20

CLASS OF 2023

No. 57

3.2

15

No. 21

CLASS OF 2012

No. 57

3.08

12

No. 22

CLASS OF 2013

No. 57

2.84

19

No. 23

CLASS OF 2010

No. 87

2.88

24

AVERAGES

40.4

2.99

20.3

WISCONSIN WILL HAVE SCHOLARSHIPS TO PLAY WITH THIS WINTER 

How active will head coach Luke Fickell be in the transfer portal?
How active will head coach Luke Fickell be in the transfer portal? (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

A lot will change in the next few days and weeks, but the Wisconsin coaching staff should have some room to operate in both the transfer portal. Unofficially, the Badgers have all 85 of their allotted scholarships accounted for, a number that will change with any additions on Wednesday, and then later with attrition on the current roster. Additionally, the 85 does not factor in all of UW's current seniors who have an opportunity to return next season.

Fickell does not want to build his roster through the portal, but he will have the ability to fill some holes before the start of spring camp and add to a group that already includes Tyler Van Dyke, Tyrell Henry, Jackson McGohan, Leon Lowery, John Pius and Cayson Pfeiffer.

_________________________________________________


*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_

*Like us on Facebook


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement