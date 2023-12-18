Advertisement
NSD: Wisconsin expected to sign No. 2 ranked class during Rivals.com era

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
In just a few hours, pen will hit paper as national letter of intents are set to be processed across the country during college football's early signing period.

For the Wisconsin Badgers, head coach Luke Fickell and his staff are expected to bring in a Top 2 (within the program) recruiting class of the Internet-era (2002). As of Monday afternoon, UW has the No. 20 class in the country, but that will change this week and beyond until the late period in February. As long at the Badgers stay under No. 27, this will be the second highest-rated group set to arrive in Madison.

Following is a deep dive back into the rankings to look at how this heralded class stacks up.

Cornerback Omillio Agard is the highest-rated commit for Wisconsin in the 2024 class.
Cornerback Omillio Agard is the highest-rated commit for Wisconsin in the 2024 class. (Rivals.com)
Wisconsin's Rivals.com Class Rankings (since 2002)
Rank Class Highest-rated recruit National Class Rank

1

Class of 2021

Nolan Rucci (6.1)

No. 14

2

*Class of 2024

Omillio Agard, Darrion Dupree (5.9)

No. 20

3

Class of 2019

Logan Brown, Graham Mertz (6.0)

No. 27

4

Class of 2020

Trey Wedig, Kaden Johnson, Jalen Berger (5.9)

No. 28

T5

Class of 2014

Jaden Gault, Taiwan Deal, D.J. Gillins, Dareian Watkins (5.8)

No. 33

T5

Class of 2005

Travis Beckum (6.0)

No. 33

7

Class of 2007

Josh Oglesby (6.1)

No. 34

T8

Class of 2017

Kayden Lyles, Danny Davis (5.9)

No. 35

T8

Class of 2016

A.J. Taylor (5.9)

No. 35

10

Class of 2015

Bradrick Shaw (5.9)

No. 37

11

Class of 2004

Nick Hayden (5.9)

No. 39

T12

Class of 2003

Justin Ostrowski (NR)

No. 40

T12

Class of 2011

Jake Keefer, Austin Traylor, Melvin Gordon (5.8)

No. 40

T12

Class of 2018

Jack Sanborn (5.8)

No. 40

T12

Class of 2006

Jake Bscherer (5.9)

No. 40

16

Class of 2008

Tyler Westphal, Peter Konz, Curt Phillips (5.8)

No. 41

17

Class of 2009

Kraig Appleton (5.9)

No. 43

18

Class of 2022

Joe Brunner (5.9)

No. 46

19

Class of 2002

Alex Lewis (NR)

No. 50

T20

Class of 2023

James Durand, Amare Snowden, Trech Kekahuna (5.8)

No. 57

T20

Class of 2012

Vince Biegel (5.9)

No. 57

T20

Class of 2013

Chikwe Obasih, Keelon Brookins, Corey Clement (5.8)

No. 57

23

Class of 2010

Michael Trotter, Peniel Jean, James C. White (5.7)

No. 87
*Official ranking not yet final

WHERE THE 2024 FOUR STARS RANK All TIME DURING RIVALS.COM ERA

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Highest-Rated Offensive Linemen
Rank Player Class Stars RR

T1

Josh Oglesby

2007

6.1

T1

Nolan Rucci

2021

6.1

3

Logan Brown

2019

6.0

T4

Jake Bscherer

2006

5.9

T4

Joe Brunner

2022

5.9

T4

Trey Wedig

2020

5.9

T4

Kayden Lyles

2017

5.9

T4

Joe Thomas

2003

*N/R
*Rivals.com did not have a RR rating in 2003 / *All other signees have been 5.8 or lower

QUARTERBACKS

Highest-Rated Quarterbacks
Rank Player Class Stars RR

1

Graham Mertz

2019

6.0

T2

Jack Coan

2017

5.8

T2

Curt Phillips

2008

5.8

T2

D.J. Gillins

2014

5.8

T2

Mabrey Mettauer

2024

5.8

6

Tyler Donovan

2003

*N/R

*Rivals.com did not have an RR rating in 2003 / *All other signees have been 5.7 or lower

CORNERBACKS 

Highest-Rated Cornerbacks
Rank Player Class Stars RR

1

Omillio Agard

2024

5.9

T2

Semar Melvin

2019

5.8

T2

Keelon Brookins

2013

5.8

T2

Amare Snowden

2023

5.8

T2

Ricardo Hallman

2021

5.8

T2

Xavier Lucas

2024

5.8
*All other signees have been 5.7 or lower

TIGHT ENDS

Highest-Rated Tight Ends
Rank Player Class Stars RR

T1

Kyle Penniston

2015

5.8

T1

Austin Traylor

2011

5.8

T1

Hayden Rucci

2019

5.8

T1

Grant Stec

2024

5.8
*All other signees have been 5.7 or lower / Travis Beckum (6.0) started his career at LB

DEFENSIVE LINE

Note: Ernest Willor has yet to commit to Wisconsin, but FutureCast predictions have him landing with the Badgers on Wednesday.

Highest-Rated Defensive Linemen
Rank Player Class Stars RR

1

Justin Ostrowski

2003

*N/R

T2

Ernest Willor

2024

5.9

T2

Nick Hayden

2004

5.9
*All other signees have been 5.8 or lower
Highest-Rated Running Backs
Rank Player Class Stars RR

1

John Clay

2007

6.0

2

Jalen Berger

2012

5.9

T3

Braelon Allen

2021

5.9

T3

Bradrick Shaw

2015

5.9

T3

Darrion Dupree

2024

5.9
*All other signees have been 5.8 or lower
Highest-Rated Wide Receivers
Rank Player Class Stars RR

T1

Danny Davis

2017

5.9

T1

A.J. Taylor

2016

5.9

T1

Kraig Appleton

2009

5.9

T4

Lance Kendricks

2006

5.8

T4

Markus Allen

2021

5.8

T4

Nick Toon

2007

5.8

T4

Trech Kekahuna

2023

5.8

T4

K. Berry-Johnson

2024

5.8

T4

Dareian Watkins

2014

5.8
*All other signees have been 5.7 or lower

_________________________________________________


