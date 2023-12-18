In just a few hours, pen will hit paper as national letter of intents are set to be processed across the country during college football's early signing period.

For the Wisconsin Badgers, head coach Luke Fickell and his staff are expected to bring in a Top 2 (within the program) recruiting class of the Internet-era (2002). As of Monday afternoon, UW has the No. 20 class in the country, but that will change this week and beyond until the late period in February. As long at the Badgers stay under No. 27, this will be the second highest-rated group set to arrive in Madison.

Following is a deep dive back into the rankings to look at how this heralded class stacks up.