NSD: Wisconsin expected to sign No. 2 ranked class during Rivals.com era
In just a few hours, pen will hit paper as national letter of intents are set to be processed across the country during college football's early signing period.
For the Wisconsin Badgers, head coach Luke Fickell and his staff are expected to bring in a Top 2 (within the program) recruiting class of the Internet-era (2002). As of Monday afternoon, UW has the No. 20 class in the country, but that will change this week and beyond until the late period in February. As long at the Badgers stay under No. 27, this will be the second highest-rated group set to arrive in Madison.
Following is a deep dive back into the rankings to look at how this heralded class stacks up.
|Rank
|Class
|Highest-rated recruit
|National Class Rank
|
1
|
Nolan Rucci (6.1)
|
2
|
Omillio Agard, Darrion Dupree (5.9)
|
3
|
Logan Brown, Graham Mertz (6.0)
|
4
|
Trey Wedig, Kaden Johnson, Jalen Berger (5.9)
|
T5
|
Jaden Gault, Taiwan Deal, D.J. Gillins, Dareian Watkins (5.8)
|
T5
|
Travis Beckum (6.0)
|
7
|
Josh Oglesby (6.1)
|
T8
|
Kayden Lyles, Danny Davis (5.9)
|
T8
|
A.J. Taylor (5.9)
|
10
|
Bradrick Shaw (5.9)
|
11
|
Nick Hayden (5.9)
|
T12
|
Justin Ostrowski (NR)
|
T12
|
Jake Keefer, Austin Traylor, Melvin Gordon (5.8)
|
T12
|
Jack Sanborn (5.8)
|
T12
|
Jake Bscherer (5.9)
|
16
|
Tyler Westphal, Peter Konz, Curt Phillips (5.8)
|
17
|
Kraig Appleton (5.9)
|
18
|
Joe Brunner (5.9)
|
19
|
Alex Lewis (NR)
|
T20
|
James Durand, Amare Snowden, Trech Kekahuna (5.8)
|
T20
|
Vince Biegel (5.9)
|
T20
|
23
|
Michael Trotter, Peniel Jean, James C. White (5.7)
WHERE THE 2024 FOUR STARS RANK All TIME DURING RIVALS.COM ERA
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
|Rank
|Player
|Class
|Stars
|RR
|
T1
|
2007
|
6.1
|
T1
|
2021
|
6.1
|
3
|
2019
|
6.0
|
T4
|
2006
|
5.9
|
T4
|
2022
|
5.9
|
T4
|
2020
|
5.9
|
T4
|
2017
|
5.9
|
T4
|
2003
|
*N/R
QUARTERBACKS
|Rank
|Player
|Class
|Stars
|RR
|
1
|
2019
|
6.0
|
T2
|
2017
|
5.8
|
T2
|
2008
|
5.8
|
T2
|
2014
|
5.8
|
T2
|
2024
|
5.8
|
6
|
2003
|
*N/R
CORNERBACKS
|Rank
|Player
|Class
|Stars
|RR
|
1
|
2024
|
5.9
|
T2
|
2019
|
5.8
|
T2
|
2013
|
5.8
|
T2
|
2023
|
5.8
|
T2
|
2021
|
5.8
|
T2
|
2024
|
5.8
TIGHT ENDS
|Rank
|Player
|Class
|Stars
|RR
|
T1
|
2015
|
5.8
|
T1
|
2011
|
5.8
|
T1
|
2019
|
5.8
|
T1
|
2024
|
5.8
DEFENSIVE LINE
Note: Ernest Willor has yet to commit to Wisconsin, but FutureCast predictions have him landing with the Badgers on Wednesday.
|Rank
|Player
|Class
|Stars
|RR
|
1
|
2003
|
*N/R
|
T2
|
2024
|
5.9
|
T2
|
2004
|
5.9
|Rank
|Player
|Class
|Stars
|RR
|
1
|
2007
|
6.0
|
2
|
2012
|
5.9
|
T3
|
2021
|
5.9
|
T3
|
2015
|
5.9
|
T3
|
2024
|
5.9
|Rank
|Player
|Class
|Stars
|RR
|
T1
|
2017
|
5.9
|
T1
|
2016
|
5.9
|
T1
|
2009
|
5.9
|
T4
|
2006
|
5.8
|
T4
|
2021
|
5.8
|
T4
|
2007
|
5.8
|
T4
|
2023
|
5.8
|
T4
|
2024
|
5.8
|
T4
|
2014
|
5.8
_________________________________________________
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_
*Like us on Facebook