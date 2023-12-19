TOP PROSPECT

Wisconsin tailback commit Darrion Dupree. (Rivals.com)

Worgull: There are 10 four-star prospects currently in this class, so there are plenty of good options to pick from. I think Darrion Dupree could be a star and Mabrey Mettauer appears to be exactly what offensive coordinator Phil Longo is looking for. In terms of need and availability, it’s hard to win recruiting battles for true power cornerbacks. That’s why I am a fan of Omillio Agard. Agard plays at a championship level, evidenced by his three state championship rings. A talented defensive back with excellent footwork and solid overall speed, Agard comes from a high school program that already plays Cover 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, and 9 and is comfortable playing all three cornerback positions. That flexibility is crucial to a Mike Tressel defense. He prides himself on being the smartest player on the field and having pushed himself in training with former D-1 college players shows he takes his responsibilities seriously. Perkins: While he's not ranked as the top player overall in this class by any of the recruiting services, Mabrey Mettauer is still the centerpiece for a variety of reasons. At the most basic level, quarterbacks have an outsized influence on the game, making them inherently more important than any other position. Additionally, as the first commit for Luke Fickell and Longo in the 2024 cycle last Christmas, he helped lead the recruitment for many of his fellow classmates. His commitment also signaled that this staff meant business on the trail, as they were able to land the top player on their board at the position. The first Rivals250 player who the Badgers have landed at quarterback since Graham Mertz in 2019, Mettauer is widely considered the future in Madison behind center. McNamara: Darrion Dupree, the No. 3 all-purpose back in the country, appears to be a perfect fit for what Wisconsin wants to do on offense moving forward. At 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, the Rivals250 prospect is a threat in both the run and pass game. That versatility should allow Longo to get more creative in the next few years. Dupree was a top priority for Fickell and company from Day 1 at Wisconsin, and there's a reason why schools such as Alabama were involved in his recruitment down the stretch.

MOST LIKELY TO PLAY EARLY

Wisconsin tight end commit Grant Stec. (Rivals.com)

Worgull: Wisconsin has at least nine commits enrolling early, so those players will naturally have a leg up. While any of the three tailbacks will see carries this fall, it seems like a certainty that tight end Grant Stec will be on the field. There aren’t many 6-foot-6 tight ends that move like Stec, who has great hands, catches the ball with confidence, and delivers high-level route running. One thing that holds back high school tight ends from making an early impact in college is the blocking scheme. Stec is coming from a program that ran the Wing-T last season, meaning he spent most of the season blocking. While admitting to me he was frustrated not being a pass catcher, Stec channeled his disappointment by focusing on “burying everybody that came into my path, letting my running backs get the touchdowns.” Stec will get plenty of chances to run routes at Wisconsin but having that blocking mentality will go a long way. With Clay Cundiff and Jack Eschenbach leaving the program before the season, Cam Large going on a medical scholarship, and Hayden Rucci possibly graduating, the tight end room is thin. Moreover, UW’s tight ends combined for just 24 catches, 254 yards, and two touchdowns. Stec has the skills to inject some life into that position. Perkins: Dilin Jones and Darrion Dupree both rank higher, but I still feel that Gideon Ituka will be the first to see the field. The three-star prospect out of Gaithersburg, MD, will get plenty of reps this spring as the only early enrollee in the class at the running back position. And with Chez Mellusi out with injury and middling play from both Jackson Acker and Cade Yacamelli this fall, it wouldn't surprise me at all to see the bowling ball like Ituka get first-team reps in the spring game. His style of running is absolutely perfect for Longo's system. Go back and watch the 2020 North Carolina team, and you'll see he's a perfect replica of Michael Carter, who ran for over 1,200 yards and 8 yards per carry. He's a one-cut runner who can get downhill and punish players at the second and third level, which is a perfect complement for the speedier Mellusi. McNamara: I'd feel better about this pick if he were enrolling early, but I'll go with Omillio Agard. Slot cornerback is a significant need for the Badgers, and Agard has the skillset to step in and potentially contribute in Year 1. The Rivals250 prospect will need to add some muscle and strength during the offseason, but Agard is the most polished of the cornerbacks UW is set to sign in this cycle. He was ahead of the curve in high school and I expect to carry on at the next level.

THE SLEEPER

Wisconsin offensive lineman commit Ryan Cory. (Adam Friedman/Rivals.com)

Worgull: Wisconsin’s struggles to replace nose tackle Keeanu Benton are seen in the numbers. With Benton in the middle of the line last season, Wisconsin ranked 12th nationally in run defense (103.2 ypg) and 13th in total defense (305.4). Entering the ReliaQuest Bowl, UW’s defense is 44th against the run (138.2) and 31st in total defense (331.7). The Badgers have also delivered fewer tackles for loss (75.0 from 86.0) and sacks (29.0 to 32.0) from last season. Dillan Johnson may not possess the height and length of your prototypical star on the defensive line, but what he lacks in size he makes up for in nearly every other category of his game. Johnson plays with great leverage and has some interior pass-rush ability to match his stout play against the run. Benton was 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds in high school. Johnson is around 6-foot-2 and 285. Benton was a championship wrestler at Janesville Craig. Johnson is going for his fourth state title at Joliet Catholic. Benton didn’t enroll early and still contributed as a freshman, and Johnson is hoping for the same. Perkins: Under previous regimes, Raphael Dunn wouldn't have gotten a second look, as he doesn't fit the traditional mold that the Badgers have sought in either safeties or linebackers. But the 6-foot-5, 210-pound Dunn was too good of an athlete for Colin Hitschler to pass up for the dollar position in Wisconsin's 3-3-5. The immediate comp that comes to mind is former Notre Dame All-American and now Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton, as they're both tall, long safeties who can cover sideline to sideline. He'll never be a 4.4 (40-yard dash) guy, but he has enough speed, a high football IQ, and isn't afraid to mix it up in the box. McNamara: Ryan Cory kept a relatively low profile during his recruitment. And the position he plays - interior offensive line - isn't a showcase spot in each recruiting cycle. But looking at the senior tape, Cory is a much-needed addition as either a guard or center for the Badgers. He plays with a physical presence and nasty streak, traits that could make the three-star prospect one of the better players in this class when all is said and done.

MOST NEEDED

Wisconsin outside linebacker commit Thomas Heiberger. (Jon McNamara/Rivals.com)

Worgull: With the combination of injuries, transfers, NFL Draft declarations, and removals, the Wisconsin running back room has become dangerously thin (an obvious statement if there ever was one). Rebuilding the room with quality players was critical in this cycle and UW did that. Dupree is more of a Chez Mellusi change-of-pace back, Gideon Ituka is more of a Braelon Allen bruiser type, while Dilin Jones is a hybrid of the two. A strong runner between the tackles and has the speed to be elusive when on the edge of the defense, Jones has reliable hands and his quickness in the open field or running routes make him a very difficult matchup for linebackers. Physically, Jones is a solid 5-foot-11, 180 pounds but he still has room to add solid mass to his frame. A power runner who can be shifty in the open field and is confident catching passes, Jones could be a huge part of Longo’s Air Raid. Perkins: Defensive line coach Greg Scruggs' recruiting efforts have been much-maligned by the fanbase in his first year on campus, as he struggled to land more than a handful of the top players on their board. Adding Dillan Johnson this summer was big (more on that later), but potentially landing Ernest Willor out of Maryland on Signing Day should put to bed any concerns about Scruggs' ability to recruit. Willor has a frame and athletic ability that gives him a much higher upside than anyone else in that room right now. While he may not be as refined in his technique as others in his class, at 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds., he should be able to physically compete at the college level sooner rather than later. McNamara: Wisconsin has done a nice job in the portal at outside linebacker, so you probably won't see Thomas Heiberger make an impact this year as a true freshman. But in terms of what coordinator Mike Tressel wants to do on defense moving forward, there may not be a more important piece than Heiberger. At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Heiberger can be utilized in a variety of ways when he gets up and running for the Badgers. He's physical and long enough to rush the passer, but also versatile enough to drop into coverage. Furthermore, Heiberger has a frame to add plenty of good weight over the next year or two. His ceiling could be as high as any signee in this class.

BEST SURPRISE

Wisconsin offensive line commit Emerson Mandell. (Jon McNamara/Rivals.com)

Worgull: Wisconsin beat out a lot of notable schools for players this season, including all four teams playing for the College Football Playoff, undefeated Florida State, 2021-2022 national champion Georgia, yearly conference power Ohio State, Pac-12 power Oregon, and so on. With Kevin Heywood, the Badgers beat out a good portion of that list. Heywood had Power Five offers from two-dozen-some schools, including half of the schools in the New Year’s Six bowls. He was a very early target of Penn State, which aggressively recruited him from his sophomore season and had him on campus at least a half-dozen times. The official visit sealed his commitment, as well as the trust he has with Badgers offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. and Fickell. Heywood brings impressive athletic traits and quickness to the table for a 6-foot-7, 280-pound lineman, particularly his aggressive streak that really comes out when he's tasked with run blocking. According to Heywood, Penn State didn’t go down quietly. Following his June commitment, Heywood said the Nittany Lions pressured him “a little bit” but not enough to change his mind. “I told them ‘I’m committed. Really, like, can you guys stop talking to me now?” Heywood said. “They understood.” Perkins: There are a lot of different ways that I could have taken this one. I really like Jon's choice of Emerson Mandell, as his commitment came together very fast, and ended up being a huge piece of the offensive line class. And Willor's last minute commitment is a great surprise as well. But I'll take Kevin Heywood, the athletic tackle out of Pennsylvania who had a bevy of options for his services. On top of home state Penn State, he picked the Badgers over the likes of USC, Auburn, Michigan, and Notre Dame. Heywood fits exactly what Jack Bicknell wants in his tackles, as he's long, athletic and not afraid to operate on an island against edge rushers. He'll need to add some strength before he's ready to compete in the Big Ten, but the raw tools are there for him to be an upper-echelon player. McNamara: It was difficult to get a read on Emerson Mandell this summer. The four-star prospect took officials to Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa State, and you could have made a case for all three just prior to his decision. Not only was his commitment a bit of a surprise at the time, but Mandell also developed into one of the better lineman in the Midwest, something that was not necessarily expected early on in his recruitment.

MOST UNDERRATED

Wisconsin cornerback commit Jay Harper.

Worgull: If Jay Harper had offers from Alabama and/or Auburn, the three-star cornerback would probably have garnered more than eight Power-Five offers. Harper was a big target for Wisconsin because of his ability to run and cover, the athleticism that could him to play multiple cornerback positions in the UW secondary. He can play with leverage, has the ideal size (6-foot), and strength to battle with receivers of any size. During his senior season, Harper played receiver, returner, and corner. The Badgers have two four-star corners in this class, but Harper has a lot of the same skills that Agard and Harris do. With a little refining of his technique, he’ll be a solid coverage player for the Badgers. Perkins: The true center from Pennsylvania might be my favorite prospect in this class. Jon has him as his sleeper, but I couldn't let this article go by without finding a way to heap praise on someone I think will be a perfect fit for this offensive scheme. Ryan Cory is a true interior lineman, something that the Badgers desperately lacked in 2023, as their unit consisted of "five right tackles," per my podcast partner Matt Bernstein. The former Badgers' captain and standout fullback isn't wrong, either. It was evident all season that the OL was half a step slow on the inside and wasn't able to get to the second level often enough in their run blocking. That shouldn't be a problem for Cory, as he demonstrates a combination of athleticism and football IQ that should see him break into the lineup by his second year on campus. McNamara: Landon Gauthier's recruitment was a relatively quick battle between Wisconsin and Stanford. Had things played out longer and Gauthier pursued more opportunities, he likely could have doubled his scholarship list. At 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, Gauthier will give the Badgers a big, athletic option in the middle of their defense. Despite his current three-star rankings, he's someone who may prove analysts wrong when we reflect on this class in four or five years.

BIGGEST "WHAT IF"

