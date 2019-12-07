No. 8 Wisconsin vs. No. 1 Ohio State: How to watch, game predictions
INDIANAPOLIS -- Wisconsin (10-2) finds itself back in the Big Ten Championship game against the No. 1 team in the country, the Ohio State Buckeyes (12-0). Saturday night, the Badgers will be looking for their first Big Ten Championship since 2012 when the two top 10 programs meet at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The first meeting this year between these two storied universities came in Columbus when the Buckeyes defeated the Badgers, 38-7. That initial clash was defined by the Buckeyes' dominance on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Jonathan Taylor was held to just 52 yards on the ground on 20 carries, while J.K. Dobbins ran for 163 yards with two scores.
The Badgers are playing their best football at the right time. The battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe saw Wisconsin dominate the Gophers after the first quarter last Saturday. UW rattled off 38 points in the final three quarters of play -- including touchdowns on four straight series in the second half -- and will look to carry that offensive momentum into the conference title game.
Along with our BadgerBlitz.com's staff predictions for the game, here is what you need to know to watch, listen, or stream the game.
KICKOFF TIMES, TV, RADIO, STREAMING AVENUES
Kickoff: 7:17 CT (8:17 p.m. ET)
TV: FOX will be broadcasting the Big Ten Championship. Gus Johnson will be on play-by-play alongside Joel Klatt as the analyst. Jenny Taft will serve as the sideline reporter.
Where to stream the game: Via the FOX Sports app and online at FOXSports.com
Radio: Fans can go to BadgerSportsNetwork.com. Long-time voice of Wisconsin athletics Matt Lepay (play-by-play) will call the action along with Mike Lucas serving as the analyst. Patrick Herb will handle the sideline reporting. Fans can also tune in on iHeartRadio.com.
WHAT TO READ FROM BADGERBLITZ.COM THIS WEEK
STAFF PREDICTIONS
McNamara: I like Wisconsin's momentum coming in, and I think Paul Chryst's group is a better team in comparison to the last time these two programs played. But Ohio State is the best team in the country and the Badgers will need to play a near perfect game to come out on top. I just don't see that happening Saturday night in Indianapolis.
Ohio State 35, Wisconsin 17
Kocorowski: During the Q&A with Buckeye Grove that was published on Friday, I initially said Ohio State 35, Wisconsin 17, with the Buckeyes pulling away in the second half. In the two days-plus after answering those questions from Kevin Noon, I feel it may be a hint closer think after Fields' discussing his knee injury. From what it sounds like, a potentially bigger knee brace that could limit his running ability.
I think Wisconsin having the experience of playing Ohio State will be a plus for the former, but it needs to contain J.K. Dobbins and the rushing attack, while not allowing Chase Young to dominate the line of scrimmage on the flip side. I feel both players will have opportunities on Saturday they will capitalize on, but I believe the Badgers will do a better job on both sides of the ball.
It's not much of a change, but I'll update it to:
Ohio State 34, Wisconsin 20.
Low: Wisconsin rolls into Indianapolis playing its best football of the year. The offensive variety and play-calling was on display in Minnesota. The Badgers scored in a few different of ways, whether it was a long bomb to Quintez Cephus, a receiving touchdown by Jonathan Taylor, or a rushing score for Kendric Pryor off of clever misdirection.
Ohio State has impressive talent on both sides of the ball that will force Wisconsin to play a perfect game. I see the Badgers hanging in for three quarters with offensive success but, ultimately, the Buckeyes will make a big play to separate themselves in the fourth quarter.
Ohio State 35 Wisconsin 28