INDIANAPOLIS -- Wisconsin (10-2) finds itself back in the Big Ten Championship game against the No. 1 team in the country, the Ohio State Buckeyes (12-0). Saturday night, the Badgers will be looking for their first Big Ten Championship since 2012 when the two top 10 programs meet at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The first meeting this year between these two storied universities came in Columbus when the Buckeyes defeated the Badgers, 38-7. That initial clash was defined by the Buckeyes' dominance on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Jonathan Taylor was held to just 52 yards on the ground on 20 carries, while J.K. Dobbins ran for 163 yards with two scores. The Badgers are playing their best football at the right time. The battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe saw Wisconsin dominate the Gophers after the first quarter last Saturday. UW rattled off 38 points in the final three quarters of play -- including touchdowns on four straight series in the second half -- and will look to carry that offensive momentum into the conference title game. Along with our BadgerBlitz.com's staff predictions for the game, here is what you need to know to watch, listen, or stream the game.

KICKOFF TIMES, TV, RADIO, STREAMING AVENUES

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day (USA Today Sports Images)

Kickoff: 7:17 CT (8:17 p.m. ET) TV: FOX will be broadcasting the Big Ten Championship. Gus Johnson will be on play-by-play alongside Joel Klatt as the analyst. Jenny Taft will serve as the sideline reporter.

Where to stream the game: Via the FOX Sports app and online at FOXSports.com Radio: Fans can go to BadgerSportsNetwork.com. Long-time voice of Wisconsin athletics Matt Lepay (play-by-play) will call the action along with Mike Lucas serving as the analyst. Patrick Herb will handle the sideline reporting. Fans can also tune in on iHeartRadio.com.

