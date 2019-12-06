UW (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) officially downgraded senior wide receiver A.J. Taylor as out for the rest of the season. The fourth-year Badger suffered his right leg injury during Wisconsin's win at Minnesota last weekend.

Wisconsin released its updated status report on Friday morning, less than 36 hours away from facing No. 1 Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis.

That will be a blow to the depth of the receiving corp and the offense, as Taylor hauled in 23 receptions for 267 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games this season. That included a 55-yard catch and run that resulted in Wisconsin's go-ahead score at Nebraska on Nov. 16.

Wisconsin still lists offensive lineman David Moorman and cornerback Rachad Wildgoose (both officially a left leg) as questionable heading into Saturday's match-up against Ohio State (7 p.m. CT, FOX). According to offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph, Moorman -- who had locked down the left guard spot the final third of the regular season -- suffered an ankle injury last week and attempted to go against the Gophers. Redshirt sophomore Kayden Lyles stepped up in the redshirt senior's place.

For Wildgoose, the sophomore defensive back missed the Minnesota game.