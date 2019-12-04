On Wednesday, the Big Ten announced junior Jonathan Taylor as the Ameche-Dayne Big Ten Running Back of the Year. This is the second straight season the Salem, N.J., native has claimed this award. Through 12 regular season games, he has rushed for 1,761 yards with 20 touchdowns on the ground while also catching 22 passes with five additional scores through the air.



Taylor and center Tyler Biadasz also received consensus first-team All-Big Ten selections by the coaches and media. This is Taylor's third consecutive season he has claimed this distinction. For Biadasz, the redshirt junior has started all 39 games at center he has played in his Wisconsin career dating back to the 2017 season.