BadgerBlitz.com brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series, where we deliver what you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent, No. 1 Ohio State heading into the Big Ten Championship game.

Once again, Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and his players have quite the task ahead of them in hoping to contain an Ohio State offense that ranks first in the FBS in points per game (49.9), fourth in rushing yards per game (280.6) and fifth in total offense (543.3).

Inside the Horseshoe on Oct. 26, Ohio State turned on the afterburners in the final 25 minutes of game action, scoring on four straight series in the second half to pull away. The Buckeyes ran for 264 yards on the day on 50 carries with three rushing touchdowns while their aerial attack added two scores of its own in a 38-7 win over the Badgers.

Quarterback Justin Fields has continued his All-Big Ten play this season, completing 68.2 percent of his throws overall for 2,654 yards with 37 touchdowns to (still) just one interception. His 192.1 passing efficiency rating ranks fourth in the FBS. On the ground, he has rushed for 479 yards on 4.6 yards per touch and has found the end zone an additional 10 times.

After gashing UW for 163 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns in late October, junior J.K. Dobbins, has continued his all-conference season, rushing for 1,657 yards on 6.6 yards per carry with 19 touchdowns. Backup Master Teague has complemented Dobbins well in the Buckeyes' backfield with 780 rushing yards on 6.1 yards per attempt.

Chris Olave (41 receptions, 705 yards, 11 touchdowns in 2019) caught seven passes for 93 yards with two receiving scores over a month ago against Wisconsin's secondary. Cornerbacks Faion Hicks, Rachad Wildgoose and Caesar Williams will again have to face a talented set of Buckeyes wide receivers that include K.J. Hill (44 receptions, 486 yards, eight touchdowns), and Binjimen Victor (29 receptions, 480 yards, six touchdowns). UW listed Wildgoose as questionable on Friday morning with a left leg injury, and the sophomore missed the Minnesota game last week.

The Buckeyes have allowed 26 sacks this season, and the last time these two teams met, the Badgers stopped to Fields five times in the backfield. All-conference redshirt seniors Chris Orr and Zack Baun lead the team with 11.5 sacks this season, and the defensive unit as a whole averages 3.7 per game -- good for fifth in the FBS.

*All grades from PFF