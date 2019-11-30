It is rivalry week for No. 13 Wisconsin as it looks to regain control of the Axe against No. 9 Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium. But there is so much more at stake. The Big Ten West division will be decided Saturday afternoon with the winner headed to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship game.

Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck (AP)

The Golden Gophers have had a dream season in their third year under head coach P.J. Fleck. Minnesota comes in at 10-1, 7-1 in the Big Ten with its only loss being a road game at Iowa. Minnesota features a high-powered offense led by Tyler Johnson and Rashad Bateman. The two receivers both have over 1,000 yards on the year, and redshirt sophomore quarterback Tanner Morgan has found them with consistency. Wisconsin's defense will have a significant challenge on its hands against Minnesota's aerial attack.

For the Badgers, new wrinkles have been added that has allowed the offense to succeed. Both Aron Cruickshank and Garrett Groshek had rushing touchdowns out of the Wildcat formation last week against Purdue, and Wisconsin should continue to mix things up against a Minnesota defense that allows 21 points per game. Along with our BadgerBlitz.com's staff predictions for the game, here is what you need to know to watch, listen, or stream the game.

KICKOFF TIMES, TV, RADIO, STREAMING AVENUES

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. CT (3:30 p.m. ET) TV: ABC will be broadcasting the rivalry battle. Chris Fowler will be on play-by-play alongside Kirk Herbstreit as the analyst. Maria Taylor will serve as the sideline reporter. Where to stream the game: Via the ESPN app or ESPN.com/Watch Radio: Fans can go to BadgerSportsNetwork.com. Long-time voice of Wisconsin athletics Matt Lepay (play-by-play) will call the action along with Mike Lucas as the analyst. Patrick Herb will handle the sideline reporting. Fans can also tune in on iHeartRadio.com.

