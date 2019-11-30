No. 13 Wisconsin vs. No. 9 Minnesota: How to watch, game predictions
It is rivalry week for No. 13 Wisconsin as it looks to regain control of the Axe against No. 9 Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium.
But there is so much more at stake. The Big Ten West division will be decided Saturday afternoon with the winner headed to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship game.
The Golden Gophers have had a dream season in their third year under head coach P.J. Fleck. Minnesota comes in at 10-1, 7-1 in the Big Ten with its only loss being a road game at Iowa. Minnesota features a high-powered offense led by Tyler Johnson and Rashad Bateman. The two receivers both have over 1,000 yards on the year, and redshirt sophomore quarterback Tanner Morgan has found them with consistency. Wisconsin's defense will have a significant challenge on its hands against Minnesota's aerial attack.
For the Badgers, new wrinkles have been added that has allowed the offense to succeed. Both Aron Cruickshank and Garrett Groshek had rushing touchdowns out of the Wildcat formation last week against Purdue, and Wisconsin should continue to mix things up against a Minnesota defense that allows 21 points per game.
Along with our BadgerBlitz.com's staff predictions for the game, here is what you need to know to watch, listen, or stream the game.
KICKOFF TIMES, TV, RADIO, STREAMING AVENUES
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. CT (3:30 p.m. ET)
TV: ABC will be broadcasting the rivalry battle. Chris Fowler will be on play-by-play alongside Kirk Herbstreit as the analyst. Maria Taylor will serve as the sideline reporter.
Where to stream the game: Via the ESPN app or ESPN.com/Watch
Radio: Fans can go to BadgerSportsNetwork.com. Long-time voice of Wisconsin athletics Matt Lepay (play-by-play) will call the action along with Mike Lucas as the analyst. Patrick Herb will handle the sideline reporting. Fans can also tune in on iHeartRadio.com.
STAFF PREDICTIONS
McNamara: I do think Wisconsin's offense is going to have success against Minnesota, specifically on the ground. But the missed tackles and shaky play in the secondary we've seen over the last weeks is a recipe for disaster against Minnesota. I think the Gophers jump out to an early lead and hold off a late push by the Badgers to retain the Axe and head to Indianapolis.
Minnesota 31, Wisconsin 28
Kocorowski: In my opinion, the game could go one of two ways. If turnovers plague the Wisconsin offense and provide Minnesota with opportunities, I could see the Gophers winning by two or more scores. However, with the Badgers' run game back on track and rolling right along, I think they assert themselves at the line of scrimmage with the combination of a variety of personnel looks and smash-mouth, November football.
The weather may play a role in dampening the effectiveness of the Minnesota passing attack, but UW will still need to contain the Gophers' ground attack that averages nearly 185 per contest. It will be close, but I think Wisconsin still heads to Indianapolis in what could be an instant classic for the overall rivalry.
Wisconsin 28, Minnesota 24
Low: The game of the year for Wisconsin comes at the right time for this group. The ups and downs of a season have been rampant throughout this Badgers' season, but they find themselves on an upswing headed to TCF Bank Stadium. Offensively, UW fans are seeing variety and creativity out of the Wildcat with Cruickshank and Groshek, along with jet sweeps to Danny Davis, Kendric Pryor and A.J. Taylor. Quintez Cephus also got involved for a deep touchdown against the Boilermakers. Jonathan Taylor will lead an offense that primed for a big-time performance.
The worry for Wisconsin is on the other side of the football, something I did not think I would be saying around Week 4. I think whoever has the football last wins this game in a back-and-forth affair. Ultimately, the Badgers find a way on the road and make it to Indianapolis in a shootout.
Wisconsin 31 Minnesota 28