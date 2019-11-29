News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-29 09:18:15 -0600') }} football Edit

All-Out Blitz: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Minnesota Gophers

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer
Senior Writer at BadgerBlitz.com; Co-host of The BadgerBlitz.com podcast; Co-author, Walk-On This Way: The On-Going Legacy of the Wisconsin Football Walk-on Tradition

A storied Axe and a subsequent trip to Indianapolis is on the line inside TCF Bank Stadium on Saturday when the No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) take on the No. 9 Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-1, 7-1).

BadgerBlitz.com breaks down the key matchups regarding potential starters in our weekly "All-Out Blitz" series. Please note all grades come from PFF.

QUICK PROGRAM STATS (MINNESOTA)

Head Coach: P.J. Fleck (22-14 at Minnesota, second year as Minnesota head coach)

Location: Minneapolis, Minn.

2018 Record: 7-6, 3-6 Big Ten

2019 Record: 10-1 overall, 7-1 Big Ten

All-time Record: 705-523-44

Rankings: No. 9 AP poll, No. 9 Amway Coaches poll, No. 8 College Football Playoff rankings

Series vs. Wisconsin: 60-60-8

In Minneapolis: 37-26-2

WHEN MINNESOTA HAS THE BALL

COMPARING THE PROJECTED STARTERS
WISCONSIN 2019 PFF Grade MINNESOTA 2019 PFF Grade

DE -- Isaiahh Loudermilk

62.0

LT -- Sam Schlueter

69.2

NT -- Keeanu Benton

74.4

LG -- Blaise Andries

60.9

DE -- Garrett Rand OR Matt Henningsen

61.0/59.5

C -- Conner Olson

56.3

OLB -- Zack Baun

90.3

RG -- Curtis Dunlap, Jr.

56.5

ILB -- Chris Orr

81.5

RT -- Daniel Faalele

72.1

ILB -- Jack Sanborn

66.8

QB -- Tanner Morgan

89.6

OLB -- Noah Burks

61.7

RB -- Rodney Smith OR Mohamed Ibrahim OR

Shannon Brooks

83.5/77.1/73.9

CB -- Faion Hicks/Caesar Williams*

62.9/74.2

TE -- Jake Paulson

72.5

SS -- Reggie Pearson

68.6

WR -- Rashod Bateman

87.3

FS -- Eric Burrell

77.8

WR -- Chris Autman-Bell

68.3

CB -- Rachad Wildgoose

68.3

WR -- Tyler Johnson

89.6
*Hicks listed as questionable (head); projected starters taken from Wisconsin and Minnesota's respective depth charts

Weather conditions aside, Wisconsin will face a potent Minnesota offense that generates nearly 36 points and 432 yards per game entering this weekend. P.J. Fleck's unit boasts a 1,000-yard rusher (Rodney Smith) and two 1,000-yard receivers (Tyler Johnson and Rashod Bateman).

Leading the offense under center (or in the shotgun) is quarterback Tanner Morgan, who has completed nearly 68 percent of his throws for 2,679 yards and 26 touchdowns to just five interceptions. His 187.24 rating ranks sixth in the nation.

Smith is not the only Gopher in the backfield to watch for in a ground game that averages 184.7 per outing in 2019. Mohamed Ibrahim (425 yards, 4.8 yards per carry, six touchdowns) and Shannon Brooks (386 yards, 5.8 yards per carry, two touchdowns) also could present challenges for a Wisconsin defense that ranks ninth in the FBS in rush defense at 98.5 yards per contest. However we have seen Illinois' Reggie Corbin, Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins and Nebraska's Dedrick Mills all have big days within the last five contests.

Johnson (66 receptions, 1,025 yards, 10 touchdowns) and Bateman (51 receptions, 1,023 yards, 10 touchdowns) have given opposing secondaries fits this season, but also keep an eye out for Chris Autman-Bell. The wide out has hauled in 24 catches for 348 yards and five touchdowns.

This could arguably be the toughest all-around challenge Wisconsin will face in the passing attack, even rivaling Ohio State's unit. Wisconsin's secondary still ranks sixth in the country in pass defense (169.9 yards per game) and third in pass defense efficiency (104.6). However, Jim Leonhard's defense as a whole has given up 220 and 326 yards to Nebraska and Purdue, respectively, in their past two performances.

Redshirt senior linebackers Chris Orr (11 sacks) and Zack Baun (9.5 sacks) lead a unit that has generated 39 sacks in 11 games. Minnesota has only allowed opponents to get to its quarterbacks 25 times heading into Saturday.

WHEN WISCONSIN HAS THE BALL

COMPARING THE PROJECTED STARTERS
WISCONSIN 2019 PFF Grade MINNESOTA 2019 PFF Grade

LT -- Cole Van Lanen*/Tyler Beach

75.6/69.0

DE -- Winston DeLattiboudere

63.8

LG -- David Moorman

72.3

DT -- Sam Renner

81.9

C -- Tyler Biadasz

85.1

DT -- Micah Dew-Treadway

60.0

RG -- Jason Erdmann

72.9

DE -- Carter Coughlin

87.0

RT -- Logan Bruss

75.7

LB -- Thomas Barber

61.1

QB -- Jack Coan

76.5

LB -- Kamal Martin

66.6

RB -- Jonathan Taylor

91.2

DB -- Benjamin St-Juste OR Kiondre Thomas

73.4/60.1

FB -- John Chenal

68.2

DB -- Coney Durr OR Terell Smith OR Phillip Howard

72.9/54.680.8

WR -- A.J. Taylor

61.4

DB -- Chris Williamson

60.5

WR -- Kendric Pryor

76.4

DB -- Antonie Winfield, Jr.

89.8

TE -- Jake Ferguson

66.3

DB -- Jordan Howden

68.9
*Van Lanen listed as questionable (head); projected starters taken from Wisconsin and Minnesota's respective depth charts

Minnesota's defense has given up an average of 21 points and 300.1 total yards per game entering Saturday. It has not allowed a team to rush for over 200 yards in a single contest in 2019, and it also is a Top 10 team nationally in pass defense and pass defense efficiency (ninth and eighth, respectively).

However, Wisconsin's offense is running at a devastating clip in the month of November, racking up 300 rushing yards or more in each of the last three games -- 403 against Purdue last weekend. Running back Jonathan Taylor (1,685 yards, 6.5 yards per carry, 18 rushing touchdowns) has gained over 200 against the last trio of opponents, and UW has shown successful wrinkles in this phase with jet sweeps and a couple of Wildcat looks.

Back to Minnesota -- defensive end/linebacker Carter Coughlin leads the team in tackles for loss (9.5) and sacks (4.5), while defensive lineman Sam Renner (39 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four sacks, four pass break-ups) ranks second in both aforementioned categories. Overall, the Gophers have found opposing quarterbacks in the backfield 26 times.

Behind them, linebackers Thomas Barber and Kamal Martin have registered a combined 116 tackles and six tackles for loss this season.

Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan has completed 72.7 percent of his passes -- good for third in the nation -- and his 157.81 rating ranks 14th in the FBS. While he has thrown for over 2,000 yards and protected the ball (15 touchdown passes to just four interceptions), he will have to navigate through a tough Minnesota secondary that has only allowed 176.3 yards through the air in 2019.

Defensive back Antoine Winfield, Jr. leads the team in tackles (76) and interceptions (seven), while Coney Durr and Benjamin St-Juste have broken up seven and nine passes, respectively.

Turnovers have disrupted Wisconsin's offensive flow at times this season, especially with two fourth-quarter blips against Illinois in October and four against Purdue last weekend. Minnesota has forced 17 takeaways (14 interceptions, three fumbles recoveries) in 11 games.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}