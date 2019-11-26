News More News
Breaking down the Badgers' personnel vs. Purdue

Wildcats and jet sweeps and Jonathan Taylor, oh my!

The Wisconsin Badgers flashed different personnel groupings and Wildcat formations to much success during their 45-24 win over Purdue on Saturday inside Camp Randall Stadium.

Overall, UW (9-2, 5-2 Big Ten) gained 606 total yards on Senior Day that saw the ground game flourish while the passing game also go over 200 yards.

BadgerBlitz.com breaks down the personnel groupings used by Wisconsin in what became a three-touchdown victory.

Wisconsin personnel breakdown
1st half personnel No. of times used 2nd half personnel No. of times used

10

1

10

11

19

11

21

12

3

12

5

13 (Pseudo)

1

13

20

3

20

21

10

21

1

22

3

22

4

23

23

32

32

2

Other


VICTORY

1

1ST HALF TOTAL

40

2ND HALF TOTAL

34
Also, though I watched the offense once via video replay, I will still call these unofficial results.

NOTES/QUALIFIERS

During the first week, we included redshirt senior offensive lineman David Moorman as a tight end when he wore No. 46. He also wore No. 68 when he played right tackle. Cormac Sampson wore No. 96 when used as an extra lineman/blocking tight end against Central Michigan -- and now that he has been listed on the depth chart as a tight end, he will be referred to as such moving forward.

Though college stats include sacks as rushing plays, we're including plays that resulted in sacks as a passing situation. For any time that the quarterback scrambled for positive yardage though it was designed as a pass (see: Jack Coan's 25-yard touchdown run against Michigan) BadgerBlitz.com will note those as runs rather than passes.

In terms of how personnel is deciphered: "10" personnel means one running back and zero tight ends, which then infers that there are four wide receivers on the field. "21" personnel means two running backs -- normally tailback and fullback, but also could be two tailbacks as seen with Jonathan Taylor and Garrett Groshek in the backfield at the same time -- with one tight end and two wide receivers.

The personnel groupings do not necessarily mean it is one static formation with that precise grouping. For example, out of 11 personnel (a three-wide receiver set), Wisconsin has used a look where all three wide outs are on the same side of the field, with tight end Jake Ferguson on the opposite side; then in the same game, two wide receivers may be on one side of the field, with the other one on the other on the same side as the tight end.

