Playing time, past performance and positional depth all factored in to our individual rankings, which were combined into a final score.

Wisconsin's 2018 football season is right around the corner, so BadgerBlitz.com contributors Jon McNamara, John Veldhuis, Jon Gorman and Jonathan Mills ranked the Top 30 players who we think are the keys to success for Paul Chryst's squad this year.

The Wisconsin defense loses seven starters from its 2017 roster, but reclaims a familiar face in the form of outside linebacker Zack Baun (6-foot-3, 231 pounds) this season. Last year, Baun suffered a foot injury during preseason camp, forcing him to sit out as his teammates charged through the BIG Ten Conference and eventually to an Orange Bowl victory.

In 2016, Baun was a fresh face amidst a balanced Badger defense. He played in 12 games and recorded 15 solo tackles. That year [2016] has been Baun's only experience in real-game situations because of injury [2017] and redshirt status [2015]. However, Baun's health will likely be monitored even more because he injured his foot again in April. The team expects him to be ready for fall camp, though. Regardless, the Badgers need the redshirt junior to step into his new role despite a limited resume. This [limited play] is probably the biggest question mark surrounding Baun (besides his health) because his pure athleticism is starter-worthy.

For Baun to be successful in 2018, he must seize the starting role that is plainly presented to him. With a redshirt season, offseason practices and learning behind Badger veterans, Baun has an important position to fill on a mostly new-look defense, including the team's new position coach, Bobby April III. Heading into camp, Baun, if healthy, likely has the inside track to start alongside Andrew Van Ginkel at outside linebacker.

Up Next

This Badger earned his first letter and developed into a bright spot on Wisconsin's defense last season. In 2018, he's likely in the mix for a starting position.

__________________________________

Jonathan Mills covers Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network. Follow him on Twitter at @therealJMlLLS