Spring Practice Report No. 11: Offense Shows Life Amid Depth Concerns

BadgerBlitz.com had boots on the ground at the practice field and will be in attendance for the duration of spring.

MADISON — The dreary months of winter have come and gone, and so has a significant portion of the offseason. Wisconsin took to the McClain field for its 11th of 15 practices.

The offense had been banged up over the last week or two, but the first significant injury of spring camp was revealed Tuesday.

After practice, Luke Fickell informed the media that expected starting left tackle Kevin Heywood would miss the entirety of the 2025 season due to a torn ACL. Fickell pointed toward Leyton Nelson – who filled in for Heywood Tuesday – and Emerson Mandell as players who could step up.

However, Fickell didn’t rule out the possibility of moving another expected starter to the left tackle spot. Still, it’s a major blow to Wisconsin’s offensive line.

Nelson also saw extended action at left tackle Saturday and struggled mightily. While he was better Tuesday, he didn’t perform well enough to warrant confidence about him being the long-term solution.

The quarterbacks were shaky Tuesday, as Billy Edwards battled inconsistency while Danny O’Neill had an uncharacteristically poor day throwing downfield. Edwards leaned on veteran wide receiver Vinny Anthony throughout practice, hitting Anthony frequently for short and moderate gains.

Under Phil Longo, Anthony was mostly used to stretch the field vertically. In Jeff Grimes’ offense, Anthony has been a complete pass-catcher, which could result in more targets. He’s been especially impressive making contested catches, showing really strong hands which, in part, is why Edwards has been able to rely on him.

As a whole, the receiver corps struggled with drops early on. Cam Fane and Joseph Griffin each had a pair of drops, Anthony had a drop and Kyan Berry-Johnson had a pass go through his hands.

Tyrell Henry took his first touch, a jet sweep, for a touchdown. After that, he had a pair of mishaps. Henry muffed a kickoff and fell down on a route during 11-on-11, allowing his defender to make an easy interception.

The tight ends had their best collective day, with Tucker Ashcraft, Jackson McGohan, Jackson Acker and JT Seagreaves each making an impressive catch.

As reported by Colten Bartholomew of BadgerExtra.com, highly-touted tight end transfer Tanner Koziol is expected to enter the transfer portal, leaving a projected starting spot available for the taking.

Ashcraft seems like the likeliest candidate and has shown himself to be a complete TE, capable of blocking, route running and making difficult catches. Behind him, it gets murky. Acker will be utilized as more of a fullback or H-Back, and Seagreaves, McGohan and Grant Stec are largely unproven.