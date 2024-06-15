Advertisement
Inside the Rankings: Wisconsin Badgers' 2025 Recruiting Class

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With two recent four-star commitments for Wisconsin in the 2025 class, it is time to go back inside the numbers and break down how each recruit factors into the team total on Rivals.com.

To explain the basics, players are assigned a set number of points based on their Rivals Rating (RR). A 6.1-ranked prospect receives 150 points, a 6.0-ranked prospect receives 135, a 5.9 ranked prospects receives 120, and so on down the line in increments of 15.

Four-star linebacker Mason Posa recently committed to Wisconsin.
Additionally, players ranked in the Rivals250 receive bonus points depending on how high they are ranked. The No. 1 prospect in the country gets +100 bonus points. The No. 25 prospects gets +55 bonus points. The No. 166 prospects gets +19 bonus points... And all those bonus points are added to the points they receive for their Rivals Rating.

It is important to note that only the top 20 ranked recruits for each school count in the team race. So if a school has 25 commits, we are only counting the top 20.

Rivals Rating points for Top 20 rated commits + Rivals250 Bonus Points = Total Points

It is all explained in greater detail here - Rankings Formula.

TEAM RANKINGS | POINT VALUES | COMMITMENT LIST | 2025 OFFERS |

Wisconsin's 2025 Recruiting Class
NAME STARS RR POINTS BONUS TOTAL

Jaimier Scott

5.9

120

25

145

Logan Powell

5.8

105


105

Rukeem Stroud

5.8

105


105

Mason Posa

5.8

105

105

Eugene Hilton Jr.

5.8

105

105

Cameron Miller

5.7

90


90

Brenden Anes

5.7

90


90

Michael Roeske

5.7

90

90

Cam Clark

5.7

90


90

Nizyi Davis

5.7

90

90

Grant Dean

5.7

90


90

Luke Emmerich

5.7

90


90

Remington Moss

5.6

75

75

Samuel Lateju

5.6

75


75

Torin Pettaway

5.6

75


75

Jahmare Washington

5.6

75

75

Landyn Locke

5.6

75


75

Cooper Catalano

5.6

75


75

Nolan Davenport

5.5

60

60

Star average: 3.26


GRAND

TOTAL

1,705

INSIDE THE BIG TEN RANKINGS

Big Ten Rankings
Rank School Total Commits Average Points

1

Ohio State

15

4.27

2442

2

USC

13

3.92

1737

3

Wisconsin

19

3.26

1705

4

Rutgers

23

3.04

1650

5

Penn State

14

3.57

1472

6

Oregon

9

3.78

1234

7

Minnesota

17

3.06

1200

8

Michigan

7

3.86

907

9

UCLA

10

3.3

906

10

Northwestern

12

3.0

840

11

Nebraska

10

3.3

839

12

Indiana

10

3.1

750

13

Illinois

9

3.11

705

14

Maryland

9

3.22

660

15

Washington

7

3.14

618

16

Michigan State

8

3.0

600

17

Iowa

7

3.14

525

18

Purdue

7

3.0

480

_________________________________________________


