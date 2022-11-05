MADISON - Fresh off a bye week, Wisconsin started its first winning streak of the season by pounding Maryland into submission in the Badgers' penultimate home game.

On a day where neither team could throw the ball, Wisconsin's offense made do with a punishing ground game. Both Braelon Allen and Isaac Guerendo ran for over 100 yards, and not counting sacks, the Badgers averaged 6.7 yards-per-carry. Guerendo's 89-yard touchdown burst down the sideline was the big play Wisconsin needed to effectively lean on the rushing attack all afternoon.

The conditions were wet and sloppy. It was defensive weather, not offensive weather.

"If you were going to try to throw it much over 10 yards, the ball was going to be affected in a pretty big way," Jim Leonhard said post-game. Both quarterbacks had balls sail on them, or die well before reaching the intended target. Each quarterback threw for exactly 77 yards. While Graham Mertz only completed 28% of his passes, he didn't turn the ball over and was able to pick up a few key third downs through the air.

On the ground, Wisconsin got creative, handing the ball to receiver Skyler Bell on three jet sweeps and Vinny Anthony on a reverse. Bell, who's been dynamite in open space recently, racked up 52 yards on his three jet sweeps. Anthony nearly took his reverse to the house, at least from the perspective of Mertz.

"I thought he was gone," Mertz admitted.

So is Anthony really that dangerous in open space?

"Uhhhhh, yeah. Yeah...He's got true track speed," the quarterback raved.

Wisconsin's offense was limited by necessity against the Terps, but they took everything they were given and a little more. With the defense playing lights out, there was little pressure on the offense to score consistently.