BBTV: LB Aden Reeder Commits, Upcoming Officials for Key 2026 Defenders

BadgerBlitz.com publisher Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins break down the importance of the commitment from Aden Reeder and preview the upcoming official visits for Jackson Samuels Ford , Ben Wenzel , Arthur Scott , and other top 2026 recruits on the defensive side of the ball.

