Wisconsin Badgers Perfect Class of 2026 Recruiting Class: Version 4.0

Below is the fourth look at what a perfect recruiting class could look like for Wisconsin in 2026. A perfect class doesn't necessarily mean landing all the top players UW has offered. It is more realistic than that - it fills needs and gives fans the stars they desperately want. This is the best case scenario with players the Badgers have a legitimate chance with.
Twenty-seven scholarship seniors are projected to graduate at the end of the 2025 season, but it's difficult to project exactly how many spots will open up.
QUARTERBACK (1)
Ryan Hopkins, who committed to Wisconsin on April 13, has been to Madison twice - once last fall and most recently for a spring camp practice in April. He is expected to return for an official visit the weekend of May 30. The four-star prospect chose UW over offers from Arizona, California, Duke, Kentucky, Michigan State, Missouri, Oklahoma State and Washington, among others. From the group, the Tigers were believed to be Wisconsin's top competition this spring.
Others considered: N/A
RUNNING BACK (2)
Amari Latimer is a long-time target for the Badgers, who signed his older brother, cornerback Geimere Latimer, via the transfer portal. He was on campus for the Spring Showcase and is expected to visit during the last weekend in May. Jamal Rule has officials penciled in with UW, North Carolina State, Boston College and Nebraska. That would be an ideal one-two punch for position coach Devon Spalding.
Others considered: Ryan Estrada, Nelsyn Wheeler