Four thoughts on Wisconsin's third week of spring practices

BadgerBlitz.com once again saw all three sessions this week, and we report our thoughts and observations as a whole. As a disclaimer, this article highlights just one week and is not indicative of players' entire performances during the spring. For that matter, these practices in late March through late April allow the staff and players to test their limits, so mistakes can happen without immense penalty.

Wisconsin wrapped up its ninth spring practice of 2022 inside the McClain Center on Saturday morning, and the program now has completed three full weeks.

Tuesday's session saw the defense assert itself with pressure in the backfield. Outside linebacker T.J. Bollers turned heads with his presence behind the line of scrimmage on that day (and he also showed up with a would-be sack on Saturday as well).

"He looks to me like he's playing right now," head coach Paul Chryst said of Bollers on Saturday. "And then he's trusting it. I think it wasn't a long bowl prep, but I thought both he and Kaden (Johnson), did a nice job in bowl practice of really kind of flipping a switch a little bit. I was just talking to him earlier. He feels like he's going out and playing. He's not thinking as much and certainly, we feel like T.J. is really talented, and so it's been a great spring."

Despite not looking sharp overall on Tuesday, the offense rebounded the next two days. Thursday's session showed the players in lighter gear -- spider shoulder pads, helmets and shorts -- but the passing game appeared crisper with its execution in red zone skelly/7-on-7 periods. Wide receiver Skyler Bell stood out the most that session with a trio of notable catches.

"Skyler and I think that whole group, I think he's done a good job and needs to take advantage of the reps that he's getting," Chryst said. "I think with a lot of young guys, they'll do some good things, and then it's now making it consistent and making it the habit."

"I think they've had the right approach, and Skyler certainly has had the right approach I think through spring. I think these ... next six practice opportunities are huge. We're definitely through the learning stage, and now how do you play and carry it forward. I think that'll be big for him in the next six practices."

With the players fully-padded on Saturday, the offense looked arguably its best in the open sessions to reporters. The group appeared to rip off more substantial runs -- with Julius Davis still running hard with his extra spring snaps -- and also air it out with more successful. The team's 9-on-9 red zone segment showcased five unofficial touchdowns (disclaimer: we included them, even if the player caught the ball before reaching the end zone if the referee raised his hands -- there were two of those). Tailback/fullback Jackson Acker also scored a touchdown during a red zone 11-on-11 period as well.

That said, the defense on Saturday reeled in the most interceptions BadgerBlitz.com has recoded during a practice as well. Cornerback Justin Clark fought for and came down with an impressive turnover against wide receiver Chimere Dike, and two other picks by safety Owen Arnett and fellow transfer corner Jay Shaw came via tip-drill like situations. We also credited five Badgers with would-be sacks on the day.