PODCAST: Wisconsin Spring Football Q&A Part 2
The BadgerBlitz.com podcast rolls on after Wisconsin's third full week of practice. Senior writer Jake Kocorowski once again brings forth a fan Q&A on this week's show, and there were quite a few questions!
LISTEN TO THIS WEEK'S SHOW HERE
The topics discussed on today's show include the following:
*Any noticeable changes on offense?
*Bill Sheridan‘s coaching style and establishing rapport with coaches and staff
*Differences at inside linebacker or tight ends with new coaches at those positions
*Thoughts on Julius Davis and Logan Brown's spring performances
*Bob Bostad back mentoring the offensive line and the players' impressions
*Wisconsin's wide receiver room and who has established a good connection with quarterback Graham Mertz
*Visitors at practice -- both former Badgers and recruits
