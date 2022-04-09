 Wisconsin Football: Spring Football Q&A on wide receivers, offensive line, tight ends
PODCAST: Wisconsin Spring Football Q&A Part 2

The BadgerBlitz.com podcast rolls on after Wisconsin's third full week of practice. Senior writer Jake Kocorowski once again brings forth a fan Q&A on this week's show, and there were quite a few questions!

The topics discussed on today's show include the following:

*Any noticeable changes on offense?

*Bill Sheridan‘s coaching style and establishing rapport with coaches and staff

*Differences at inside linebacker or tight ends with new coaches at those positions

*Thoughts on Julius Davis and Logan Brown's spring performances

*Bob Bostad back mentoring the offensive line and the players' impressions

*Wisconsin's wide receiver room and who has established a good connection with quarterback Graham Mertz

*Visitors at practice -- both former Badgers and recruits

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (Jake Kocorowski)

{{ article.author_name }}