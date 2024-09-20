Advertisement

in other news

BadgerBlitzTV: Drowning in the Tide

BadgerBlitzTV: Drowning in the Tide

Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins discuss the fallout from Wisconsin’s woeful performance against Alabama.

 • Matt Perkins and Jon McNamara
Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 4

Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 4

Ranking every team in the Big Ten ahead of Week 4 action.

 • Seamus Rohrer
Wisconsin quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to miss rest of season with torn ACL

Wisconsin quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to miss rest of season with torn ACL

MADISON — Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to miss rest of season with torn ACL.

 • Donnie Slusher
2026 edge Jacob Alexander gets his first look at Wisconsin

2026 edge Jacob Alexander gets his first look at Wisconsin

This weekend, the Badgers hosted the standout from Lincoln Way (IL) East for his first unofficial visit at Wisconsin.

Premium content
 • Jon McNamara
BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Alabama

BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Alabama

In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 42-10 home loss to Alabama.

Premium content
 • Jon McNamara

in other news

BadgerBlitzTV: Drowning in the Tide

BadgerBlitzTV: Drowning in the Tide

Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins discuss the fallout from Wisconsin’s woeful performance against Alabama.

 • Matt Perkins and Jon McNamara
Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 4

Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 4

Ranking every team in the Big Ten ahead of Week 4 action.

 • Seamus Rohrer
Wisconsin quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to miss rest of season with torn ACL

Wisconsin quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to miss rest of season with torn ACL

MADISON — Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to miss rest of season with torn ACL.

 • Donnie Slusher
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 20, 2024
Game-day atmosphere, family ties leave impression on WR Zachary Washington
Default Avatar
Seamus Rohrer  •  BadgerBlitz
Staff
Twitter
@seamus_rohrer

2026 wideout Zachary Washington hadn't seen Camp Randall Stadium in action prior to his visit for the Alabama game. He's no stranger to the game-day atmosphere in Madison, however. Washington's parents are both from the Milwaukee area, and his father played wide receiver at UW-Lacrosse.

"They’d gone to games before, they loved it and told me all about it," he told BadgerBlitz.com. "I got to experience it for the first time and I loved it.”

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Wisconsin
FUTURECAST
2025Top Targets
question circle
No top targets for Wisconsin available at this time.
Wisconsin
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Wisconsin
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
2 - 1
Overall Record
0 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
USC
2 - 0
USC
Wisconsin
2 - 1
Wisconsin
-5.5
Wisconsin
2 - 1
Wisconsin
Purdue
1 - 1
Purdue
Finished
Wisconsin
10
Wisconsin
Alabama
42
Arrow
Alabama