Game-day atmosphere, family ties leave impression on WR Zachary Washington

2026 wideout Zachary Washington hadn't seen Camp Randall Stadium in action prior to his visit for the Alabama game. He's no stranger to the game-day atmosphere in Madison, however. Washington's parents are both from the Milwaukee area, and his father played wide receiver at UW-Lacrosse.

"They’d gone to games before, they loved it and told me all about it," he told BadgerBlitz.com. "I got to experience it for the first time and I loved it.”