Game-day atmosphere, family ties leave impression on WR Zachary Washington

in other news
BadgerBlitzTV: Drowning in the Tide
Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins discuss the fallout from Wisconsin’s woeful performance against Alabama.
Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 4
Ranking every team in the Big Ten ahead of Week 4 action.
Wisconsin quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to miss rest of season with torn ACL
MADISON — Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to miss rest of season with torn ACL.
2026 edge Jacob Alexander gets his first look at Wisconsin
This weekend, the Badgers hosted the standout from Lincoln Way (IL) East for his first unofficial visit at Wisconsin.
BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Alabama
In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 42-10 home loss to Alabama.
in other news
BadgerBlitzTV: Drowning in the Tide
Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins discuss the fallout from Wisconsin’s woeful performance against Alabama.
Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 4
Ranking every team in the Big Ten ahead of Week 4 action.
Wisconsin quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to miss rest of season with torn ACL
MADISON — Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to miss rest of season with torn ACL.
2026 wideout Zachary Washington hadn't seen Camp Randall Stadium in action prior to his visit for the Alabama game. He's no stranger to the game-day atmosphere in Madison, however. Washington's parents are both from the Milwaukee area, and his father played wide receiver at UW-Lacrosse.
"They’d gone to games before, they loved it and told me all about it," he told BadgerBlitz.com. "I got to experience it for the first time and I loved it.”
- CB
- OG
- OT
- WR
- OLB
- OT
- OLB
- TE
- S
- S