Five players who stood out at Monday's practice
MADISON - Five players who stood out at Wisconsin's Monday morning practice.
1. Quarterback Graham Mertz
Graham Mertz was on point for the majority of practice, in both team and quarterback-pass-catcher drills. His accuracy has looked consistent, and it manifested itself into a few beautiful passes. He threw a dime on a go route down the sideline to Markus Allen, who caught the ball in stride. In another 11-on-11 rep, he lofted a perfectly placed pass in between the defensive coverage to Skyler Bell on an out-and-up route. In red zone work, he layered a ball to Allen in the back corner of the end zone for a touchdown.
Mertz also got the whole offense excited when his hard count caused Keeanu Benton to jump across the line of scrimmage for an offside. His command and decision making was precise all practice, and his performance helped the offense as a whole bounce back from what was a defense-dominated practice on Friday.
2. Wide Receiver Markus Allen
