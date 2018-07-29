Earlier this month, BadgerBlitz.com previewed the July evaluation period by asking five Wisconsin-related questions . Three weeks later with the final session coming to an end, we revisit those questions and provide answers and analysis.

ANSWER: Probably not

If we learned anything from the July evaluation period, it's that head coach Greg Gard didn't want a situation similar to last year when he was left scrambling at this point in the calendar after Joey Hauser's commitment to Marquette on July 23, 2017. Unlike last year, though, the Badgers have a little more wiggle room in terms of scholarships for the 2019 class.

At the start of July, UW had known offers out to six prospects in the 2019 class: Nobal Days, Matthew Hurt, Zeke Nnaji, D.J. Carton, Malik Hall and Tyler Wahl. From that group, Wahl was already committed to the Badgers, while Hurt and Carton, both five-star prospects, were no longer considering Wisconsin. Nearing the close of the month, Gard extended three additional scholarships to forwards E.J. Liddell (Belleville, IL), Kadin Shedrick (Holly Springs, NC) and Robbie Beran (Richmond, VA).

So what is there to make of this? For starters, it absolutely doesn't mean the Badgers are out of it for Nnaji, whom the staff tracked relentlessly during the live period. What it does indicate is that Wisconsin can now pursue Liddell, Sherdrick and Beran this fall while waiting on a decision from Nnaji. And even if one of the three eat up a scholarship in the 2019 class, the staff would still have room for Nnaji moving forward.

“I will probably make a top 10 around mid-August, early September, or maybe a top five and then take some officials,” Nnaji told Rivals.com. “By the time that my high school season starts, I want to be committed.”