The summer evaluation period begins Wednesday with big AAU tournaments across the country. Greg Gard 's staff, coming off a difficult 2017-18 season, will be busy on the recruiting front as they look to add pieces to their future recruiting classes.

On paper, Wisconsin, which landed senior Tyler Wahl last month, still has at least two more scholarships left in the 2019 class. The Badgers will almost certainly not added two more prospects, but would it be fine with just Wahl in the current cycle if Nnaji, one of the top available prospects in the country, commits elsewhere?

Green Bay transfer Trevor Anderson could go on scholarship sooner rather than later and Gard will likely want to bank one more for the 2020 class, which includes Jalen Johnson, Ethan Morton, Ben Carlson and Jonathan Davis, among others. Nnaji, the No. 33 prospect in the country, currently has offers from Arizona, Baylor, Creighton, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Memphis, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Purdue, St. John's, Texas Tech, UCLA, Wisconsin and Xavier. A source close to his recruitment indicated Arizona and Kansas were two schools to watch heading into the live period.

"I talked to Zeke and his father before they left for Colorado Springs," AAU coach Richard Hurt told Rivals.com. "In early August he wants all of us to sit down and utilize the experiences I have had from my sons' recruitment, and see what his process looks like. He will see what is in store in July, then go from there. There could be a couple of more offers out there."