2018-19 Scholarship Distribution Chart
|Position
|Incoming/Redshirt Freshmen
|Sophomore Eligibility
|Junior Eligibility
|Senior Eligibility
|
PG
|
|
SG
|
SF
|
|
PF
|
C
|
|
Class Total
|
3
|
4
|
1
|
4
|
Walk-ons
|
|
Michael Ballard
|
|
|
Grand Total
|
3/13
|
7/13
|
8/13
|
12/13
2019-20 Scholarship Distribution Chart
|Position
|Incoming/Redshirt Freshmen
|Sophomore Eligibility
|Junior Eligibility
|Senior Eligibility
|
PG
|
|
SG
|
SF
|
PF
|
|
C
|
Class Total
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
Walk-ons
|
|
Michael Ballard
|
Grand Total
|
2/13
|
4/13
|
8/13
|
9/13