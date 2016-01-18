2018-19 Scholarship Distribution Chart
Position Incoming/Redshirt Freshmen Sophomore Eligibility Junior Eligibility Senior Eligibility

PG

Tai Strickland

D'Mitrik Trice


SG

Kobe King

Brad Davison

Brevin Pritzl

SF

Aleem Ford


Khalil Iverson

PF

Taylor Currie

Nathan Reuvers

Alex Illikainen

C

Ethan Happ


Charlie Thomas

Class Total

3

4

1

4

Walk-ons

Joe Hedstrom


Carter Higginbottom

Michael Ballard


Trevor Anderson


Walt McGrory



Grand Total

3/13

7/13

8/13

12/13
2019-20 Scholarship Distribution Chart
Position Incoming/Redshirt Freshmen Sophomore Eligibility Junior Eligibility Senior Eligibility

PG

Tai Strickland

D'Mitrik Trice


SG

Kobe King

Brad Davison

Brevin Pritzl

SF

Aleem Ford

PF

Taylor Currie


Nathan Reuvers

C

Joe Hedstrom

Class Total

2

2

4

1

Walk-ons

Carter Higginbottom


Michael Ballard


Walt McGrory


Trevor Anderson

Grand Total

2/13

4/13

8/13

9/13