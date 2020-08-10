Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing our readers final snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2021 class. We will discuss the candidates who are committed and most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who came off UW's board.

At cornerback, every contributor returns from a unit that finished 12th in passing yards allowed nationally (187.4 yards per game in 2019). Caesar Williams (started the final seven games of the season), Faion Hicks (started 13 of 14 games) and Rashad Wildgoose (started eight of his 13 games played) separated from the pack last fall, but Deron Harrell (four starts in first five games), Donte Burton (starts in consecutive weeks against Michigan State and Illinois) and Semar Melvin (starts against Minnesota and Ohio State in the Big Ten title game) are all fighting for time in that next tier at corner. Alex Smith , Dean Engram and incoming freshman Max Lofy round out the depth this fall. In the 2021 class, the Badger have a commitment from four-star senior Ricardo Hallman .

Ricardo Hallman made it clear Wisconsin was his top choice after a virtual visit in late May. Roughly three weeks later, the four-star cornerback from University School in Florida added his name to the Badgers' 2021 commit list.

"Wisconsin was the right place because I wanted to be coached by guys like Coach (Jim) Leonhard and Coach (Paul) Chryst," Hallman told BadgerBlitz.com. "Those two will be able to develop me as a player and I love Coach Leonhard's experience in the NFL. I know that he can help me achieve that dream. Wisconsin is also a great place and a great college town - one of the best spots in the nation. I really just want to go there to learn and play in that environment. I've wanted to be a Badger for a while, it was really just a matter of time."

A 5-foot-11, 175-pound rising senior, Hallman chose UW over Michigan, Penn State, Louisville, Iowa State and Ole Miss, among others. The 15th pledge for Wisconsin in the 2021 cycle, Hallman was able to share his commitment experience with a few of his future teammates.

"The coaches were pumped and really excited," Hallman said. "I was actually on a Zoom meeting with some of the other commits like Hunter (Wohler) ,Deacon (Hill), T.J. (Bollers) and Darryl (Peterson). I told them earlier that I was going to make my commitment and everyone was hyped up - Coach Leonhard, Coach Chryst, Coach (Bobby) April, they all can't wait for me to be a Badger. It feels great and it's a big weight lifted off my shoulders. I can go into my senior season with a clear head because I know in my heart where I'm headed for college. It removes any doubt in my mind and it's a huge relief for me to be able to just go out there and play football."