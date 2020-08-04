 Senior tight end Jack Pugh is committed to Wisconsin.
Final Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2021 tight ends

Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you final snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2021 class. We will discuss the candidates who are committed and most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who came off UW's board.

Today, we continue with a look at the tight ends.

QBs | RBs |

QUICK BREAKDOWN

Senior tight end Jack Pugh is committed to Wisconsin.
Senior tight end Jack Pugh is committed to Wisconsin. (Rivals.com)

Will Wisconsin take two scholarship tight ends for the third cycle in a row? With Cormac Sampson back on the offensive line and Jake Ferguson potentially testing the NFL waters after his redshirt junior season, that seemed realistic this spring. But after a few top targets selected other schools, Jack Pugh may be it for the Badgers in the 2021 class. The unit is thin again this fall, and position coach Mickey Turner will need production from Gabe Lloyd, Jake Eschenbach, Clay Cundiff and Hayden Rucci in 2020.

Wisconsin's Expected Tight Ends on Projected 2020 Fall Roster
Player Eligibility  High school star ranking

*Gabe Lloyd

Redshirt senior

Jake Ferguson

Redshirt junior

*Coy Wanner

Redshirt junior

*Jack Eschenbach

Redshirt sophomore

Clay Cundiff

Redshirt freshman

Hayden Rucci

Redshirt freshman

Cole Dakovich

Freshman

Cam Large

Freshman
*Indicates preferred walk-on

CLASS OF 2021 TE NEEDS: 1/2 | CLASS OF 2021 TE COMMITS: 1

