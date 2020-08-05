Final Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2021 wide receivers
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you final snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2021 class. We will discuss the candidates who are committed and most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who came off UW's board.
Today, we continue with a look at the wide receivers.
QUICK BREAKDOWN
Wisconsin will have to replace two of its top three receivers - Quintez Cephus and A.J. Taylor - from the 2019 season. Additionally, Aron Cruickshank, who is now at Rutgers, was expected to step into a much bigger role this fall. With that, Kendric Pryor and Danny Davis, each of whom have played in 37 games throughout their respective careers, will be relied upon, with Jack Dunn and Adam Krumholz providing depth and experience. The next tier on the depth chart includes Emmet Perry, Taj Mustapha, A.J. Abbott and Stephan Bracey, all of whom have a fresh start with a new position coach in charge. The Badgers are still looking for their first receiver commit in the 2021 class.
|Player
|Eligibility
|Player (continued)
|Eligibility
|
Redshirt senior
|
R. sophomore
|
Redshirt senior
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt senior
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Senior
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt freshman
|
R. sophomore
|
Freshman
|
R. sophomore
|
Freshman
CLASS OF 2021 WR NEEDS: 2 | CLASS OF 2021 WR COMMITS: 0
