 The Badgers are still looking for a commitment from a projected wide receiver in 2021
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-05 07:45:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Final Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2021 wide receivers

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you final snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2021 class. We will discuss the candidates who are committed and most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who came off UW's board.

Today, we continue with a look at the wide receivers.

QBs | RBs | TEs |

QUICK BREAKDOWN

Skyler Bell is the top wide receiver target on Wisconsin's 2021 recruiting board.
Skyler Bell is the top wide receiver target on Wisconsin's 2021 recruiting board. (Rivals.com)

Wisconsin will have to replace two of its top three receivers - Quintez Cephus and A.J. Taylor - from the 2019 season. Additionally, Aron Cruickshank, who is now at Rutgers, was expected to step into a much bigger role this fall. With that, Kendric Pryor and Danny Davis, each of whom have played in 37 games throughout their respective careers, will be relied upon, with Jack Dunn and Adam Krumholz providing depth and experience. The next tier on the depth chart includes Emmet Perry, Taj Mustapha, A.J. Abbott and Stephan Bracey, all of whom have a fresh start with a new position coach in charge. The Badgers are still looking for their first receiver commit in the 2021 class.

Wisconsin Wide Receivers on Projected 2020 Fall Roster
Player Eligibility  Player (continued) Eligibility 

Jack Dunn

Redshirt senior

*Mike Gregorie

R. sophomore

Kendric Pryor

Redshirt senior

*Copper Nelson

Redshirt freshman

*A. Krumholz

Redshirt senior

Stephan Bracey

Redshirt freshman

Danny Davis

Senior

*J. DiBendetto

Redshirt freshman

Emmet Perry

Redshirt junior

*Cam Phillips

Redshirt freshman

A.J. Abbott

R. sophomore

Chimere Dike

Freshman

Taj Mustapha

R. sophomore

*H. Anderson

Freshman
*Indicates a preferred walk-on

CLASS OF 2021 WR NEEDS: 2 | CLASS OF 2021 WR COMMITS: 0

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}