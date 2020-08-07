 Wisconsin has a commitment from 2021 defensive lineman Michael Jarvis.
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-07 07:10:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Final Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2021 defensive linemen

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing our readers final snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2021 class. We will discuss the candidates who are committed and most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who came off UW's board.

Today, we continue with a look at the defensive linemen.

RELATED: QBs | RBs | TEs | WRs | OL |

QUICK BREAKDOWN

Wisconsin has a commitment from 2021 defensive lineman Michael Jarvis.
Wisconsin has a commitment from 2021 defensive lineman Michael Jarvis. (Rivals.com)

Garrett Rand, Isaiahh Loudermilk and Matt Henningsen return as a nice trio at end. But the Badgers would benefit from having a fourth option enter the rotation, with Isaiah Mullens the most likely candidate. On the inside, Bryson Williams missed the final stretch of the 2019 season due to injury. But true freshman Keeanu Benton (13 games, six starts, 12 tackles and two sacks) played very well in his place. Fellow 2019 signee Gio Paez was also listed as a nose guard on the spring roster. Overall, this should be one of the stronger units on the 2020 roster. In the 2021 class, UW has a commitment from Michael Jarvis, a versatile prospect who could play in multiple techniques along the defensive line.

Wisconsin Defensive Linemen on Projected 2020 Fall Roster
Player (DE) Eligibility  Player (DT) Eligibility 

Isaiahh Loudermilk

Redshirt senior

Bryson Williams

Junior

Garrett Rand

Redshirt senior

Keeanu Benton

Sophomore

Matt Henningsen

Redshirt junior

Gio Paez

Redshirt freshman

*Michael Balistreri

Redshirt junior

Isaiah Mullens

Red. sophomore

Boyd Dietzen

Red. sophomore

Rodas Johnson

Redshirt freshman

Cade McDonald

Freshman

James Thompson

Freshman
*Indicates a preferred walk-on

CLASS OF 2021 DL NEEDS: 1/2 | CLASS OF 2021 DL COMMITS: 1

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}