Final Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2021 defensive linemen
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing our readers final snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2021 class. We will discuss the candidates who are committed and most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who came off UW's board.
Today, we continue with a look at the defensive linemen.
QUICK BREAKDOWN
Garrett Rand, Isaiahh Loudermilk and Matt Henningsen return as a nice trio at end. But the Badgers would benefit from having a fourth option enter the rotation, with Isaiah Mullens the most likely candidate. On the inside, Bryson Williams missed the final stretch of the 2019 season due to injury. But true freshman Keeanu Benton (13 games, six starts, 12 tackles and two sacks) played very well in his place. Fellow 2019 signee Gio Paez was also listed as a nose guard on the spring roster. Overall, this should be one of the stronger units on the 2020 roster. In the 2021 class, UW has a commitment from Michael Jarvis, a versatile prospect who could play in multiple techniques along the defensive line.
|Player (DE)
|Eligibility
|Player (DT)
|Eligibility
|
Redshirt senior
|
Junior
|
Redshirt senior
|
Sophomore
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt junior
|
Red. sophomore
|
Red. sophomore
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Freshman
|
Freshman
CLASS OF 2021 DL NEEDS: 1/2 | CLASS OF 2021 DL COMMITS: 1
