Missing March Madness? So are we at BadgerBlitz.com. Without a NCAA Tournament this year, our staff decided to look at Badgers' top recruits from the Rivals.com era (2003 to 2021) and place them in a 64-team bracket. With the Final Four set, it's time for the Wisconsin fanbase to vote for its champion. FIELD OF 64 RESULTS | SWEET 16 |

BadgerBlitz.com's 2020 Recruiting Bracket Challenge

No. 3 Andrew Van Ginkel vs. No. 3 Melvin Gordon

For a spot in the Final Four!https://t.co/MMaBWkEJi0 — BadgerBlitz (@Badger_Blitz) March 30, 2020

Recruiting story: Melvin Gordon will go down as one of the most accomplished players in the program's history. Luckily for Wisconsin, the staff flipped his commitment from Iowa in December of 2010. "That's where I'm leaning to right now," Gordon told BadgerBlitz.com in November of 2010, just days before his commitment. "Syracuse called and offered me, but I'm leaning towards Wisconsin because I want to stay closer to home. "Wisconsin is the school I'm looking at." Gordon's redshirt junior season was historic; he was the Doak Walker Award winner, Heisman Trophy runner-up and an unanimous consensus first-team All-American. That season, Gordon rushed for 2,587 yards, a Big Ten record and the second-most in FBS history at the time, and led nation in rushing at 184.8 yards per game. He recently agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with the Denver Broncos. Road to the Final Four/Who he defeated: Jaden Gault, Vonte Jackson, Graham Mertz, Logan Brown

No. 16 James White vs. No. 9 Jonathan Taylor

For a spot in the Final Four!https://t.co/MMaBWkEJi0 — BadgerBlitz (@Badger_Blitz) March 30, 2020

Recruiting story: James White was a highly-recruited running back out of St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida, and the Badgers ultimately beat out Clemson, North Carolina State and Michigan State for his services. "I committed to Wisconsin today," White told BadgerBlitz.com in January of 2010. "I just called Coach (Bret) Bielema and told him I wanted to be a Badger. He wasn't really in shock because he kind of figured I was leaning that way, but he was really excited. "It's a family-like atmosphere up there and I really liked that about Wisconsin. All the players treated me like I was already on the team when I took my official visit. It also helps that I have two teammates already on the team (Dezmen Southward and Conor O'Neill). It seems like the right place to be and it's a program on the turn around." White played right away at Wisconsin behind John Clay and Montee Ball and into a starter's role as a senior. It was that season in which White earned consensus second-team All-Big Ten honors. In the NFL, White has enjoyed a successful career with the New England Patriots. Road to the Final Four/Who he defeated: John Clay, Jack Nelson, Jack Sanborn, Corey Clement

CRITERIA

*Recruits in the 64-prospect field either signed or are committed to Wisconsin. *Seeding was based exclusively on each prospect's final (or current) Rivals.com Ranking (R.R.). *Because there were too many 5.7 (three-star prospects) to choose from, the BadgerBlitz.com staff picked the final seven seeds. *A prospect's contribution (or lack thereof) at Wisconsin was not taken into consideration. *Voting is based on... whatever you, the Wisconsin fans, want. Most entertaining recruitment? Best recruiting story? Most heavily recruited prospect? Go ahead and vote however you would like. ***How to vote: Visit the BadgerBlitz.com Twitter page to place your vote***