Sweet 16: BadgerBlitz.com's 2020 Recruiting Bracket Challenge
Missing March Madness? So are we at BadgerBlitz.com.
Without a NCAA Tournament this year, our staff decided to look at Badgers' top recruits from the Rivals.com Era (2003 to 2021) and place them in a 64-team bracket. With the Sweet 16 set, it's time for the Wisconsin fanbase to vote for its champion.
SWEET 16 MATCH-UPS/PAUL CHYRST REGION
No. 1 Josh Ogelsby vs. No. 4 Jalen Berger
No. 3 Andrew Van Ginkel vs. No. 10 Jack Coan
SWEET 16 MATCH-UPS/GARY ANDERSEN REGION
No. 1 Logan Brown vs. No. 4 Kaden Johnson
No. 3 Melvin Gordon vs. No. 2 Graham Mertz
SWEET 16 MATCH-UPS/BRET BIELEMA REGION
No. 16 James White vs. No. 12 Jack Sanborn
No. 14 Corey Clement vs. No. 7 Peter Konz
SWEET 16 MATCH-UPS/PAUL CHRYST REGION
No. 9 Jonathan Taylor vs. No. 4 Danny Davis
No. 3 Nick Toon vs. No. 10 Hunter Wohler
CRITERIA
*Recruits in the 64-prospect field either signed or are committed to Wisconsin.
*Seeding was based exclusively on each prospect's final (or current) Rivals.com Ranking (R.R.).
*Because there were too many 5.7 (three-star prospects) to choose from, the BadgerBlitz.com staff picked the final seven seeds.
*A prospect's contribution (or lack thereof) at Wisconsin was not taken into consideration.
*Voting is based on... whatever you, the Wisconsin fans, want. Most entertaining recruitment? Best recruiting story? Most heavily recruited prospect? Go ahead and vote however you would like.
***How to vote: Visit the BadgerBlitz.com Twitter page to place your vote***
|6.1 (1)
|6.0 (4)
|5.9 (11)
|5.8 (41)
|
Oglesby
|
Clay
Beckum Brown
Mertz
|
Taylor
Lyles
Appleton
Shaw
Biegel
Hayden
Bscherer
Johnson
Davis
Wedig
Berger
|
Gilbert, Toon, Traylor, Gordon, Keefer, Harris, Obasih, Van Ginkel, Johnson, Konz, Deal, Ball, Hoey, Penniston, Brookins, Kendricks, Lytle, Nelson, Taylor, Van Lanen, Gillins, Wohler, Phillips, Coan, Farrar, Clement, Hodge, Gault, Westphal, Landingham, Sanborn, Melvin, Benzschawel, Burks, Rand, Voltz, Jackson, Watkins, Kohout, Rucci, Herbig
|
5.7 (7)
|
Houston
Shelton
|
White
Ferguson
|
Beach
Budmayr