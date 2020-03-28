Without a NCAA Tournament this year, our staff decided to look at Badgers' top recruits from the Rivals.com Era (2003 to 2021) and place them in a 64-team bracket. With the Sweet 16 set, it's time for the Wisconsin fanbase to vote for its champion.

Missing March Madness? So are we at BadgerBlitz.com.

*Recruits in the 64-prospect field either signed or are committed to Wisconsin.

*Seeding was based exclusively on each prospect's final (or current) Rivals.com Ranking (R.R.).

*Because there were too many 5.7 (three-star prospects) to choose from, the BadgerBlitz.com staff picked the final seven seeds.

*A prospect's contribution (or lack thereof) at Wisconsin was not taken into consideration.

*Voting is based on... whatever you, the Wisconsin fans, want. Most entertaining recruitment? Best recruiting story? Most heavily recruited prospect? Go ahead and vote however you would like.

***How to vote: Visit the BadgerBlitz.com Twitter page to place your vote***