News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-28 09:14:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Sweet 16: BadgerBlitz.com's 2020 Recruiting Bracket Challenge

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Missing March Madness? So are we at BadgerBlitz.com.

Without a NCAA Tournament this year, our staff decided to look at Badgers' top recruits from the Rivals.com Era (2003 to 2021) and place them in a 64-team bracket. With the Sweet 16 set, it's time for the Wisconsin fanbase to vote for its champion.

FIELD OF 64 RESULTS

BadgerBlitz.com's 2020 Recruiting Bracket Challenge
BadgerBlitz.com's 2020 Recruiting Bracket Challenge

SWEET 16 MATCH-UPS/PAUL CHYRST REGION 

No. 1 Josh Ogelsby vs. No. 4 Jalen Berger

No. 3 Andrew Van Ginkel vs. No. 10 Jack Coan

SWEET 16 MATCH-UPS/GARY ANDERSEN REGION 

No. 1 Logan Brown vs. No. 4 Kaden Johnson

No. 3 Melvin Gordon vs. No. 2 Graham Mertz

SWEET 16 MATCH-UPS/BRET BIELEMA REGION 

No. 16 James White vs. No. 12 Jack Sanborn

No. 14 Corey Clement vs. No. 7 Peter Konz

SWEET 16 MATCH-UPS/PAUL CHRYST REGION 

No. 9 Jonathan Taylor vs. No. 4 Danny Davis

No. 3 Nick Toon vs. No. 10 Hunter Wohler

BadgerBlitz.com's Sweet 16
Sweet 16 Elite 8 Final 4

1) Josh Oglesby

4) Jalen Berger


3) Andrew Van Ginkel


10) Jack Coan



1) Logan Brown



4) Kaden Johnson


3) Melvin Gordon

2) Graham Mertz



16) James White



12) Jack Sanborn


14) Corey Clement

7) Peter Konz




9) Jonathan Taylor

4) Danny Davis

3) Nick Toon

10) Hunter Wohler

CRITERIA 

*Recruits in the 64-prospect field either signed or are committed to Wisconsin.

*Seeding was based exclusively on each prospect's final (or current) Rivals.com Ranking (R.R.).

*Because there were too many 5.7 (three-star prospects) to choose from, the BadgerBlitz.com staff picked the final seven seeds.

*A prospect's contribution (or lack thereof) at Wisconsin was not taken into consideration.

*Voting is based on... whatever you, the Wisconsin fans, want. Most entertaining recruitment? Best recruiting story? Most heavily recruited prospect? Go ahead and vote however you would like.

***How to vote: Visit the BadgerBlitz.com Twitter page to place your vote***

Seeding Breakdown (Final Rivals Ranking)
6.1 (1) 6.0 (4) 5.9 (11) 5.8 (41)

Oglesby

Clay

Beckum Brown

Mertz

Taylor

Lyles

Appleton

Shaw

Biegel

Hayden

Bscherer

Johnson

Davis

Wedig

Berger

Gilbert, Toon, Traylor, Gordon, Keefer, Harris, Obasih, Van Ginkel, Johnson, Konz, Deal, Ball, Hoey, Penniston, Brookins, Kendricks, Lytle, Nelson, Taylor, Van Lanen, Gillins, Wohler, Phillips, Coan, Farrar, Clement, Hodge, Gault, Westphal, Landingham, Sanborn, Melvin, Benzschawel, Burks, Rand, Voltz, Jackson, Watkins, Kohout, Rucci, Herbig

5.7 (7)

Houston

Shelton

White

Ferguson

Beach

Budmayr
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}