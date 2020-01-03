Having seemingly broke every rushing record for a college junior, Taylor announced he is forgoing his senior year at the University of Wisconsin and declaring for the NFL Draft.

Finishing the season with 94 yards on 21 carries in Wisconsin’s Rose Bowl loss to Oregon, Taylor finished his junior season with 2,003 yards, becoming only the third tailback to have multiple 2,000-yard seasons. His career rushing total of 6,174 yards ranks second all-time in the Big Ten, trailing former Wisconsin Badgers back Ron Dayne by 951 yards. Taylor also leaves third on the NCAA’s all-time “official” rushing list, trailing San Diego State’s Donnel Pumphrey by 231 yards.

While Taylor rushed for more yards as a sophomore, he became a more complete back this past season. Working in the offseason to be more dynamic in the passing game, Taylor caught a career-high 26 passes for 252 yards and his first five receiving touchdowns.

For his career, Taylor finished with 55 touchdowns in 41 career games.

“He's everything that you would want to be in a teammate,” Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said following the Rose Bowl. “I've loved seeing his progression as a leader on this team, and unbelievable care for his teammates. That's where it starts. And unbelievable example of how you approach every day.

“It's impressive what he's done on the field, and it's incredibly impressive who he is and how he's done it, is more impressive to me.”

While Taylor will be hard to replace, the running back cupboard for Wisconsin won’t be bare. The Badgers will return No. 2 tailback Garrett Groshek for his senior season and have budding redshirt freshman Nakia Watson (who rushed for 3,719 yards and 51 touchdowns in high school in Southlake, Texas) and redshirt freshman Julius Davis waiting in the wings. There’s also the outside chance that Bradrick Shaw will petition the NCAA for a sixth year of eligibility.

More importantly, he gave his teammates a front-row seat to a heck of a show.

“It’s pretty hard to not remember him,” tight end Jake Ferguson said. “Having the honor to play with him in his last game, I get to come out of here saying I get to play with one of the greatest running backs of all time in college football. What’s better than that?”

