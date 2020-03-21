March Madness: BadgerBlitz.com's 2020 Recruiting Bracket Challenge
Missing March Madness? So are we at BadgerBlitz.com.
Without a NCAA Tournament this year, our staff decided to look at Badgers' top recruits from the Rivals.com Era (2003 to 2021) and place them in a 64-team bracket. With the field now set, it's time for the Wisconsin fanbase to vote for its champion.
CRITERIA
*Recruits in the 64-team prospect field either signed or are committed to Wisconsin.
*Seeding was based exclusively on each prospect's final (or current) Rivals.com Ranking (R.R.).
*Because there were too many 5.7 (three-star prospects) to choose from, the BadgerBlitz.com staff picked the final seven seeds.
*A prospect's contribution (or lack thereof) at Wisconsin was not taken into consideration.
*Voting is based on.... whatever you, the Wisconsin fans, want. Most entertaining recruitment? Best recruiting story? Most heavily recruited prospect? Go ahead and vote however you would like.
***How to vote: Visit the BadgerBlitz.com Twitter page to place your vote***
|6.1 (1)
|6.0 (4)
|5.9 (11)
|5.8 (41)
|
Oglesby
|
Clay
Beckum Brown
Mertz
|
Taylor
Lyles
Appleton
Shaw
Biegel
Hayden
Bscherer
Johnson
Davis
Wedig
Berger
|
Gilbert, Toon, Traylor, Gordon, Keefer, Harris, Obasih, Van Ginkel, Johnson, Konz, Deal, Ball, Hoey, Penniston, Brookins, Kendricks, Lytle, Nelson, Taylor, Van Lanen, Gillins, Wohler, Phillips, Coan, Farrar, Clement, Hodge, Gault, Westphal, Landingham, Sanborn, Melvin, Benzschawel, Burks, Rand, Voltz, Jackson, Watkins, Kohout, Rucci, Herbig
|
5.7 (7)
|
Houston
Shelton
|
White
Ferguson
|
Beach
Budmayr
|First Round
|Second Round
|Sweet 16
|Elite 8
|
1) Josh Oglesby
|
16) Tyler Beach
|
12) Semar Melvin
|
4) Jalen Berger
|
13) J.P. Benzschawel
|
11) Hayden Rucci
|
14) Arrington Farrar
|
10) Jack Coan
|
15) Nick Herbig
|First Round
|Second Round
|Sweet 16
|Elite 8
|
1) John Clay
|
16) James White
|
9) Jack Nelson
|
5) Jake Keefer
|
12) Jack Sanborn
|
4) Trey Wedig
|
13) Noah Burks
|
6) Nick Hayden
|
11) Jordan Kohout
|
14) Corey Clement
|
7) Peter Konz
|
10) Curt Phillips
|
2) Kayden Lyles
|
15) Aaron Henry
|First Round
|Second Round
|Sweet 16
|Elite 8
|
1) Logan Brown
|
16) Jon Budmayr
|
8) Brandon Hoey
|
12) Tyler Westphal
|
13) Dan Voltz
|
11) Vonte Jackson
|
14) Jaden Gault
|
7) Montee Ball
|
10) D.J. Gillins
|
2) Graham Mertz
|
15) Sojourn Shelton
|First Round
|Second Round
|Sweet 16
|Elite 8
|
16) Bart Houston
|
4) Danny Davis
|
13) Garrett Rand
|
6) Vince Biegel
|
11) Dareian Watkins
|
3) Nick Toon
|
14) Elijah Hodge
|
7) Taiwan Deal
|
10) Hunter Wohler
|
2) A.J. Taylor
|
15) Jake Ferguson