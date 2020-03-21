News More News
March Madness: BadgerBlitz.com's 2020 Recruiting Bracket Challenge

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Missing March Madness? So are we at BadgerBlitz.com.

Without a NCAA Tournament this year, our staff decided to look at Badgers' top recruits from the Rivals.com Era (2003 to 2021) and place them in a 64-team bracket. With the field now set, it's time for the Wisconsin fanbase to vote for its champion.

BadgerBlitz.com's 2020 Recruiting Bracket Challenge

CRITERIA 

*Recruits in the 64-team prospect field either signed or are committed to Wisconsin.

*Seeding was based exclusively on each prospect's final (or current) Rivals.com Ranking (R.R.).

*Because there were too many 5.7 (three-star prospects) to choose from, the BadgerBlitz.com staff picked the final seven seeds.

*A prospect's contribution (or lack thereof) at Wisconsin was not taken into consideration.

*Voting is based on.... whatever you, the Wisconsin fans, want. Most entertaining recruitment? Best recruiting story? Most heavily recruited prospect? Go ahead and vote however you would like.

***How to vote: Visit the BadgerBlitz.com Twitter page to place your vote***

Seeding Breakdown (Final Rivals Ranking)
6.1 (1) 6.0 (4) 5.9 (11) 5.8 (41)

Oglesby

Clay

Beckum Brown

Mertz

Taylor

Lyles

Appleton

Shaw

Biegel

Hayden

Bscherer

Johnson

Davis

Wedig

Berger

Gilbert, Toon, Traylor, Gordon, Keefer, Harris, Obasih, Van Ginkel, Johnson, Konz, Deal, Ball, Hoey, Penniston, Brookins, Kendricks, Lytle, Nelson, Taylor, Van Lanen, Gillins, Wohler, Phillips, Coan, Farrar, Clement, Hodge, Gault, Westphal, Landingham, Sanborn, Melvin, Benzschawel, Burks, Rand, Voltz, Jackson, Watkins, Kohout, Rucci, Herbig

5.7 (7)

Houston

Shelton

White

Ferguson

Beach

Budmayr
Barry Alvarez Region
First Round Second Round Sweet 16 Elite 8

1) Josh Oglesby

16) Tyler Beach

8) Lance Kendricks

9) Spencer Lytle

5) David Gilbert

12) Semar Melvin

4) Jalen Berger

13) J.P. Benzschawel

6) Bradrick Shaw

11) Hayden Rucci

3) Andrew Van Ginkel

14) Arrington Farrar

7) Rodas Johnson

10) Jack Coan

2) Kraig Appleton

15) Nick Herbig
Bret Bielema Region
First Round Second Round Sweet 16 Elite 8

1) John Clay

16) James White

8) Keelon Brookins

9) Jack Nelson

5) Jake Keefer

12) Jack Sanborn

4) Trey Wedig

13) Noah Burks

6) Nick Hayden

11) Jordan Kohout

3) Chikwe Obasih

14) Corey Clement

7) Peter Konz

10) Curt Phillips

2) Kayden Lyles

15) Aaron Henry
Gary Andersen Region
First Round Second Round Sweet 16 Elite 8

1) Logan Brown

16) Jon Budmayr

8) Brandon Hoey

9) Cole Van Lanen

5) Shelby Harris

12) Tyler Westphal

4) Kaden Johnson

13) Dan Voltz

6) Jake Bscherer

11) Vonte Jackson

3) Melvin Gordon

14) Jaden Gault

7) Montee Ball

10) D.J. Gillins

2) Graham Mertz

15) Sojourn Shelton
Paul Chryst Region
First Round Second Round Sweet 16 Elite 8

1) Travis Beckum

16) Bart Houston

8) Kyle Penniston

9) Jonathan Taylor

5) Austin Traylor

12) Quincy Landingham

4) Danny Davis

13) Garrett Rand

6) Vince Biegel

11) Dareian Watkins

3) Nick Toon

14) Elijah Hodge

7) Taiwan Deal

10) Hunter Wohler

2) A.J. Taylor

15) Jake Ferguson
