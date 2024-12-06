Early Signing Day Positional Grades: Wisconsin Badgers Defense

Head coach Luke Fickell's second full recruiting class at Wisconsin - at least the early signing period portion - is in the books, and BadgerBlitz.com takes one final look at where needs were met or fell short.
We also assign final grades by position before officially putting a bow on 2025 and turning our attention to 2026 and beyond.
RELATED: NSD Preview: Badgers expected to sign Top 25 class for second year in a row | NSD Primer: A class overview and Wisconsin's storylines for Signing Day | VIDEO: Luke Fickell discusses National Signing Day | NSD Inside the Rankings: Wisconsin Badgers' 2025 Recruiting Class | Luke Fickell Appreciates the Trust Given to Him by his 2025 Signing Class |
DEFENSIVE LINE | B
Needed: 4; Signed: 3
Breakdown: This was a good first recruiting cycle for E.J. Whitlow. Wisconsin was able to keep the top in-state player at the position home in Torin Pettaway. The Badgers then added two true tackles to the mix in Xavier Ukponu and Drayden Pavey. UW flipped Pavey from Purdue while Ukponu had 30-plus offers.
"Drayden Pavey, Xavier Ukponu and Torin Pettaway, they average 295 to 305 (pounds) with length from 6-foot-2.5 to 6-foot-5 with Torin being the outlier," Pat Lambert said. "Just knowing what we're addressing and what we want to build on is what we're identifying and trying to go after."
Biggest Misses: Kyler Garcia (Indiana), Kade Pietrzak (Nebraska), Gordy Sulfsted (Notre Dame), Wilnerson Telemaque (West Virginia).