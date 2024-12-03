Published Dec 3, 2024
NSD Preview: Badgers expected to sign Top 25 class for second year in a row
Jon McNamara  •  BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals

In just a few hours, pen will hit paper as national letter of intents are set to be processed across the country during college football's early signing period.

For the Wisconsin Badgers, head coach Luke Fickell and his staff are expected to bring in a Top 3 (within the program) recruiting class of the Internet-era (2002). As of Tuesday evening, UW has the No. 18 class in the country, but that will change this week and beyond until the late period in February. As long at the Badgers stay under No. 27, though, this will be the third highest-rated group set to arrive in Madison.

Following is a deep dive back into the rankings to look at how this heralded class stacks up.

Wisconsin's Rivals.com Class Rankings (since 2002)
*Official ranking not yet final
RankClassHighest-rated recruitNational Class Rank

1

Class of 2021

Nolan Rucci (6.1)

No. 14

2

*Class of 2025

*Carter Smith, Jaimier Scott (5.9)

*No. 18

3

Class of 2024

Omillio Agard, Darrion Dupree (5.9)

No. 19

4

Class of 2019

Logan Brown, Graham Mertz (6.0)

No. 27

5

Class of 2020

Trey Wedig, Kaden Johnson, Jalen Berger (5.9)

No. 28

T6

Class of 2014

Jaden Gault, Taiwan Deal, D.J. Gillins, Dareian Watkins (5.8)

No. 33

T6

Class of 2005

Travis Beckum (6.0)

No. 33

8

Class of 2007

Josh Oglesby (6.1)

No. 34

T9

Class of 2017

Kayden Lyles, Danny Davis (5.9)

No. 35

T9

Class of 2016

A.J. Taylor (5.9)

No. 35

11

Class of 2015

Bradrick Shaw (5.9)

No. 37

12

Class of 2004

Nick Hayden (5.9)

No. 39

T13

Class of 2003

Justin Ostrowski (NR)

No. 40

T13

Class of 2011

Jake Keefer, Austin Traylor, Melvin Gordon (5.8)

No. 40

T13

Class of 2018

Jack Sanborn (5.8)

No. 40

T13

Class of 2006

Jake Bscherer (5.9)

No. 40

17

Class of 2008

Tyler Westphal, Peter Konz, Curt Phillips (5.8)

No. 41

18

Class of 2009

Kraig Appleton (5.9)

No. 43

19

Class of 2022

Joe Brunner (5.9)

No. 46

20

Class of 2002

Alex Lewis (NR)

No. 50

T21

Class of 2023

James Durand, Amare Snowden, Trech Kekahuna (5.8)

No. 57

T21

Class of 2012

Vince Biegel (5.9)

No. 57

T21

Class of 2013

Chikwe Obasih, Keelon Brookins, Corey Clement (5.8)

No. 57

24

Class of 2010

Michael Trotter, Peniel Jean, James C. White (5.7)

No. 87

WHERE THE 2025 FOUR STARS RANK All TIME DURING RIVALS.COM ERA

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Highest-Rated Offensive Linemen
*Rivals.com did not have a RR rating in 2003 / *All other signees have been 5.8 or lower
RankPlayerClassStarsRR

T1

Josh Oglesby

2007

5

6.1

T1

Nolan Rucci

2021

5

6.1

3

Logan Brown

2019

4

6.0

T4

Jake Bscherer

2006

4

5.9

T4

Joe Brunner

2022

4

5.9

T4

Trey Wedig

2020

4

5.9

T4

Kayden Lyles

2017

4

5.9

T4

Kevin Heywood

2024

4

5.9

T4

Joe Thomas

2023

4

*N/R

QUARTERBACKS

Highest-Rated Quarterbacks
*Rivals.com did not have an RR rating in 2003 / *All other signees have been 5.7 or lower
RankPlayerClassStarsRR

1

Graham Mertz

2019

4

6.0

2

Carter Smith

2025

4

5.9

T3

Curt Phillips

2008

4

5.8

T3

D.J. Gillins

2014

4

5.8

T3

Mabrey Mettauer

2024

4

5.8

T3

Jack Coan

2017

4

5.8

7

Tyler Donovan

2003

4

*N/R

CORNERBACKS 

Note: Scott is expected to begin at safety for the Badgers.

Highest-Rated Cornerbacks
*All other signees have been 5.7 or lower
RankPlayerClassStarsRR

T1

Omillio Agard

2024

4

5.9

T1

Jaimier Scott

2025

4

5.9

T3

Keelon Brookins

2013

4

5.8

T3

Amare Snowden

2023

4

5.8

T3

Ricardo Hallman

2021

4

5.8

T3

Xavier Lucas

2024

4

5.8

T3

Semar Melvin

2019

4

5.8

DEFENSIVE LINE

Note: Both Williams and Clayton are expected to begin at outside linebacker.

Highest-Rated Defensive Linemen
*All other signees have been 5.7 or lower
RankPlayerClassStarsRR

1

Justin Ostrowski

2003

5

N/R

T2

Nick Hayden

2004

4

5.9

T2

T.J. Bollers

2021

4

5.9

T4

Ernest Willor

2024

4

5.8

T4

Andrew Van Ginkel

2017

4

5.8

T4

Garrett Rand

2016

4

5.8

T4

Jordan Kohout

2009

4

5.8

T4

Darryl Peterson

2021

4

5.8

T4

Brandon Hoey

2006

4

5.8

T4

Tyler Westphal

2008

4

5.8

T4

Chikwe Obasih

2013

4

5.8

T4

David Gilbert

2009

4

5.8

T4

Shelby Harris

2009

4

5.8

T4

Nicolas Clayton

2025

4

5.8

T4

Jaylen Williams

2025

4

5.8

WIDE RECEIVERS

Highest-Rated Wide Receivers
*All other signees have been 5.7 or lower
RankPlayerClassStarsRR

T1

Danny Davis

2017

4

5.9

T1

Kraig Appleton

2009

4

5.9

T3

Lance Kendricks

2006

4

5.8

T3

Markus Allen

2021

4

5.8

T3

Nick Toon

2007

4

5.8

T3

Trech Kekahuna

2023

4

5.8

T3

K. Berry-Johnson

2024

4

5.8

T3

Eugene Hilton

2025

4

5.8

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER

Note: Posa is expected to begin at inside linebacker for the Badgers.

Highest-Rated Outside Linebackers
*All other signees have been 5.7 or lower
RankPlayerClassStarsRR

1

Travis Beckum

2005

4

6.0

T2

Kaden Johnson

2020

4

5.9

T2

Vince Biegel

2012

4

5.9

T4

Noah Burks

2016

4

5.8

T4

Nick Herbig

2020

4

5.8

T4

Spencer Lytle

2019

4

5.8

T4

Elijah Hodge

2005

4

5.8

T4

Mason Posa

2025

4

5.8

SAFETY

Highest-Rated Safeties
*All other signees have been 5.7 or lower
RankPlayerClassStarsRR

T1

Hunter Wohler

2021

4

5.8

T1

Quincy Landingham

2007

4

5.8

T1

Arrington Farrar

2015

4

5.8

T1

Jahmare Washington

2025

4

5.8

_________________________________________________


