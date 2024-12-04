Published Dec 4, 2024
NSD Inside the Rankings: Wisconsin Badgers' 2025 Recruiting Class
Jon McNamara  •  BadgerBlitz
With 24 signatures now in place for Wisconsin in the 2025 recruiting class, it is time to go back inside the numbers and break down how each recruit factors into the team total on Rivals.com.

To explain the basics, players are assigned a set number of points based on their Rivals Rating (RR). A 6.1-ranked prospect receives 150 points, a 6.0-ranked prospect receives 135, a 5.9 ranked prospects receives 120, and so on down the line in increments of 15.

Additionally, players ranked in the Rivals250 receive bonus points depending on how high they are ranked. The No. 1 prospect in the country gets +100 bonus points. The No. 25 prospects gets +55 bonus points. The No. 166 prospects gets +19 bonus points... And all those bonus points are added to the points they receive for their Rivals Rating.

It is important to note that only the top 20 ranked recruits for each school count in the team race. So if a school has 25 commits, we are only counting the top 20.

Rivals Rating points for Top 20 rated commits + Rivals250 Bonus Points = Total Points

It is all explained in greater detail here - Rankings Formula.

TEAM RANKINGS | POINT VALUES | COMMITMENT LIST | 2025 OFFERS |

Wisconsin's 2025 Recruiting Class
NAMESTARSRRPOINTSBONUSTOTAL

Carter Smith

4

5.9

120

34

154

Jaimier Scott

4

5.9

120

18

138

Nicolas Clayton

4

5.8

105

14

119

Hardy Watts

4

5.8

105

8

113

Mason Posa

4

5.8

105


105

Eugene Hilton Jr.

4

5.8

105


105

Cam Clark

4

5.8

105

105

Logan Powell

4

5.8

105


105

Jaylen Williams

4

5.8

105

105

Jahmare Washington

4

5.8

105


105

Nizyi Davis

3

5.7

90


90

Grant Dean

3

5.7

90

90

Luke Emmerich

3

5.7

90


90

Michael Roeske

3

5.7

90


90

Xavier Ukponu

3

5.7

90

90

Drayden Pavey

3

5.7

90


90

Samuel Lateju

3

5.6

75


75

Landyn Locke

3

5.6

75

75

Cooper Catalano

3

5.6

75


75

Remington Moss

3

5.6

75

75

Torin Pettaway

3

5.6

75

75

Nolan Davenport

3

5.5

60

60

Emmett Bork

3

5.5

60


60

Cairo Skanes

2

5.3

30

30

Star average: 3.38

GRAND

TOTAL

1994

INSIDE THE BIG TEN RANKINGS

Big Ten Rankings
RankSchoolTotal CommitsAveragePoints

1

Ohio State

26

4.0

3054

2

Michigan

22

3.91

2556

3

Oregon

17

4.06

2550

4

Penn State

26

3.42

2108

5

USC

20

3.5

2059

6

Nebraska

20

3.4

2044

7

Wisconsin

24

3.38

1994

8

Washington

29

3.17

1818

9

Rutgers

28

3.0

1768

10

Maryland

23

3.26

1666

11

UCLA

19

3.32

1666

12

Illinois

20

3.05

1530

13

Indiana

21

3.1

1470

14

Michigan State

18

3.06

1365

15

Minnesota

21

2.71

1320

16

Iowa

15

3.27

1293

17

Northwestern

19

2.95

1275

18

Purdue

8

3.0

555

